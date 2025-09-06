Baylor, SMU halftime thoughts: Quarterbacks on FIRE
Going into the noon kickoff matchup between the Baylor Bears and the SMU Mustangs, a lot of eyes were going to be focused on the offense. In particular, the play of both quarterbacks, Sawyer Robertson and Kevin Jennings, would be one of the deciding factors in terms of who will come out of the game victorious. At the halfway point in the game, both quarterbacks have been absolutely fantastic, with neither one giving the other an inch.
For Kevin Jennings, the only word to describe his first half performance is perfection. Kevin Jennings in the first half of the game has a stat line of 10 attempts for 10 completions, for 236 yards and 2 touchdowns. When diving a little deeper into that stat line, 2 of those aforementioned 10 attempts were completions for 75-yard touchdowns, which can be seen below. Both receptions made by Romello Brinson and Jalen Cooper came from incredibly well-placed balls (although the Brinson touchdown came from a tipped ball). If Jennings keeps this up, the Mustangs will be hard to beat.
Now, when transitioning to the Baylor side of things, we look at quarterback Sawyer Robertson. Although Robertson may not have a perfect stat line, he has put up great numbers thus far in the first half, despite a few misses. Robertson finished the first half with 21 completions on 26 attempts, for 234 yards and 2 touchdowns. Robertson's touchdown passes to receiver Kobe Prentice and Joshua Cameron, which can be seen below, also came from perfectly placed throws. Although Robertson did not finish the first half with a "perfect" stat line relative to Jennings, the nation's leader in passing yards was still incredibly productive and will be tough to beat in the second half if he keeps up this pace.
As always, we will stay tuned and see how both quarterbacks play in the second half. If one can get the edge on the other, it might just be enough to tip the scales in their team's favor, and help their team leave Dallas with a win.
