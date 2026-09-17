Baylor's Week 3 Game vs. LA Tech Just Got Substantially Easier

With Pete Thamel's report that Louisiana Tech's QB Blake Baker won't be playing in Saturday's game against the Bears, victory may not have been assured but there are now less factors for Baylor to have to overcome. Baker, the quarterback for the LA Tech Bulldogs injured his hand in an undisclosed manner and was set to meet a specialist back on September 15th.

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Garrick Ponder (13) reacts after a play against the Prairie View A&M Panthers during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Quarterback and His Backup

Baker, who has amassed 360 yards and four touchdowns on 21-of-35 passing over the first two weeks of the season has started both games for the Bulldogs so far and was set to continue that pattern this week in Waco.

The hand injury, however, had different intentions, and LA Tech will now be starting Trey Kukuk at quarterback for this Saturday's game. Kukuk played in 11 games for LA Tech last season and started in 5, even acquiring a 4-1 record as a starter, so Kukuk isn't going to be just a deer in the headlights.

He's been in the starting role before, and Kukuk will assuredly be looking to make the most out of his opportunity against Baylor.

Sep 6, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman looks on during a timeout in the fourth quarter of a game against the Army Black Knights at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Somewhere Out There, Joe Klanderman Cracks a Smile.

Only having to plan for one quarterback instead of a potential dual tandem? That's got to be a defensive coordinator's dream. Or, "only having to plan for the backup quarterback instead of the starter as well as the backup" should allow Klanderman and the Baylor defense to hone in and really disrupt Kukuk's day.

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Nate Bennett (12) throws a pass against the Prairie View A&M Panthers during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DJ Lagway Also Out for Saturday's Game

DJ Lagway is set to sit out for the second straight week with his right ankle injury. Hopefully the extended rest is more driven by precaution and allowing plenty of recovery time rather than something more serious being wrong. Nate Bennett has seemed poised and capable enough that Coach Aranda is comfortable enough to allow Bennett another opportunity to start.

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Dawson Pendergrass (35) carries the ball against the Prairie View A&M Panthers during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Louisiana Tech's Defense Still Poses a Challenge

LA Tech was able to hold LSU, in Week 2, to 10 total points at halftime. Even causing LSU to turn the ball over four times (3 INTs, 1 fumble). LA Tech would ultimately lose 45-14, but for the first half LSU was held in check.

With Baylor's on-going turnover issues, this will be a thing to pay close attention to. The Bulldogs aren't just going to roll over or beg, but it will be up to the Bears to remind them who's den they've entered on Saturday.

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