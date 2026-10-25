Baylor Can't Afford to Waste DJ Lagway: Why Its Next Coach Must Be an Offensive Mind

Baylor has an opportunity to reshape its football program following Dave Aranda's dismissal on Sunday. But with DJ Lagway potentially entering his final college season in 2027, the Bears can't afford to get this hire wrong.

Defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman will serve as interim head coach for the final five games of the season, and his work with Baylor's defense makes him a reasonable candidate for the permanent job.

However, Baylor should resist the temptation to promote from within. The Bears need to prioritize an offensive-minded coach who can maximize Lagway's potential and establish an identity that lasts beyond his time in Waco.

Why Baylor Should Look Beyond Joe Klanderman

Sep 6, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman looks on during a timeout in the fourth quarter of a game against the Army Black Knights at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Klanderman deserves credit for his work in his first season at Baylor.

After arriving from Kansas State in December, he inherited a defense that ranked second-to-last in the Big 12 in points allowed (32.6 per game) and transformed it into the Bears' best unit since their 2021 conference championship season. The improvement was immediate, with Baylor holding each of its first six opponents to 20 points or fewer.

Promoting Klanderman would come with familiar concerns. Like Aranda when Baylor hired him in 2020, Klanderman is a longtime defensive coordinator with no previous head coaching experience. That doesn't mean he couldn't succeed, but Baylor should be hesitant to follow the same blueprint.

Aranda's tenure peaked in 2021, when the Bears won the Big 12 championship and Sugar Bowl behind a balanced offense that averaged 31.6 points and 219.3 rushing yards per game. Baylor struggled to sustain that production in subsequent seasons, with much of the responsibility for offensive success falling on the coordinator.

Baylor hasn't hired an offensive-minded permanent head coach since Art Briles in 2008. Its two permanent head coaches since Briles, Matt Rhule and Aranda, both came from defensive backgrounds, while Jim Grobe served as interim head coach in 2016.

With another opportunity to reshape the program, Baylor should take a different approach.

DJ Lagway Makes This Coaching Search More Urgent

Baylor's next hire carries added significance because of the quarterback already on its roster.

A consensus five-star prospect and one of the nation's top recruits in the 2024 class, Lagway arrived from Florida with arguably more hype than any Baylor quarterback since Jarrett Stidham in 2015.

His arm strength, mobility and playmaking ability give the Bears a foundation that few programs are fortunate enough to have. However, inconsistent offensive line play and an unreliable rushing attack have prevented Baylor from fully capitalizing on his talent.

An offensive-minded head coach wouldn't automatically solve those problems, but someone with a proven track record of developing quarterbacks could help Lagway reach his potential and establish more consistent production against quality defenses.

The decision could also influence whether he remains in Waco.

Lagway has another season of eligibility in 2027, but Baylor can't assume he'll return. There's no indication he plans to transfer, though the opportunity to play under a coach whose offensive philosophy complements his strengths could factor into his decision.

For a program that rarely lands quarterbacks with Lagway's pedigree, losing him before his final season would be a significant missed opportunity.

Which Offensive-Minded Coaches Should Baylor Consider?

Sep 13, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas State Bobcats head coach G. J. Kinne during a time out in the first quarter of the game between Arizona State Sun Devils and Texas State Bobcats. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor has several intriguing options outside the program. Among the candidates recently identified by Baylor Bears on SI are Texas State's G.J. Kinne, New Mexico's Jason Eck and UTSA's Jeff Traylor.

Kinne stands out as perhaps the best fit for an offense built around Lagway.

The former Tulsa quarterback has developed a reputation for explosive offenses at Incarnate Word and Texas State. His teams ranked among the nation's top 15 in scoring offense in each of his first three seasons at Texas State, while his quarterback development experience and Texas recruiting ties make him particularly appealing.

Kinne also has experience beating Baylor, having led Texas State to a 42-31 upset of the Bears in his first game as the Bobcats' head coach in 2023.

Eck offers another intriguing option. After turning Idaho into an FCS playoff contender, he led New Mexico to nine wins in his first season in 2025. He also spent three seasons as South Dakota State's offensive coordinator, helping the Jackrabbits average 37.5 points per game in 2021. His offensive background and success rebuilding programs make him a compelling candidate.

Traylor brings extensive Texas recruiting connections and a successful tenure at UTSA, including consecutive Conference USA championships in 2021 and 2022. While he isn't known primarily as an offensive innovator, his experience building a program could make him an attractive candidate.

Baylor shouldn't base its coaching search entirely on one player, but Lagway's potential makes this decision particularly important. The Bears have a rare opportunity to build around the most talented quarterback they've brought to Waco in years. Their next hire should give them the best chance to capitalize on it next season, before Lagway departs.

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