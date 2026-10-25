12 Candidates for Baylor Football Coaching Search After Dave Aranda Firing

It speaks to how quickly fortunes can change in college football that Dave Aranda’s tenure at Baylor oscillated from going great one week to being firmly on the hot seat the next.

That was particularly the case the past month in Waco, Texas, where the Bears blew out Arizona State to seemingly cool off the talk of their head coach getting fired up right until the past weekend where a loss to Kansas proved fatal for the cerebral defensive mind’s chances of sticking around for 2027. As a result, Aranda ends his tenure with an even 40–40 record, a remarkable Big 12 title in 2021, but mostly the inability to get the program back on track for contention in the normally wide-open conference.

As a private school with resources in a talent-rich area, this could be one of the more attractive openings in college football for this coaching cycle. So, who could Baylor turn to? Here are 12 candidates who may be a fit with the program.

Jake Dickert, Wake Forest

Dickert will be on the list of just about every Power 4 opening after winning in places off the beaten path. He’s positioned the Demon Deacons into playoff contention out of the ACC and would have access to more resources at Baylor than he would at Wake Forest. With Wisconsin looking unlikely to come open, this could be a great long-term fit between one of the best young coaches in the game and a school looking to elevate itself.

Lincoln Riley, USC

It’s pretty clear Riley’s time in Los Angeles is over and the fit just hasn’t worked out well with the Trojans. Could this be the kind of soft landing spot that allows him to skip town and save face? It would be a return to his Texas roots and his offense will give Bears fans something to enjoy after so many years of difficult to watch football.

It’s clear Lincoln Riley won’t be in Los Angeles long term, so a move to Baylor or another program seems to be in the cards. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeff Traylor, UTSA

If you had to take some wagers on who lands the Baylor job, Traylor may actually be the odds-on favorite. He’s been terrific down the road in San Antonio and has connections all over the state as a former high school coach who was a consistent winner. He’ll fit right in with the Bears and give them a bit of an edge they’ve been lacking in a job he’ll surely covet.

Jason Eck, New Mexico

Eck is going to get a call from every school this cycle after winning at New Mexico and getting the Lobos firmly into the Group of 6 discussion. He’s got a much more outgoing personality than Aranda and the creativity he brings on the offensive end will be well received at Baylor.

Dan Mullen, UNLV

If you want a 180 from the guy you’re replacing, that’s Mullen. He’s loud and talkative, a bit brash and loves to dial up big plays offensively. He’ll need to be paired with a strong front office setup but this is the kind of needle-moving job he would jump all over.

Lance Taylor, Western Michigan

Though the Alabama native hasn’t coached in the state of Texas, he’s proven to be adaptable and capable of winning anywhere he’s at. The Baylor administration would be thrilled to get someone of his character and his energy would be infectious in terms of helping turn the program around.

G.J. Kinne, Texas State

Another Group of 6 coach with deep ties to the state, Kinne will at the very least garner an interview with Baylor. He’s an offensive mind who can be a little brash, but that seems just what the Bears should be looking for to provide a shot of adrenaline for the program.

Spencer Danielson, Boise State

Few coaches wear their faith on their sleeve like Danielson and that is an important thing at Baylor. Of course, he also wins a ton of games and seems ready to make the move up to the Power 4 level as well and quality recruiting ties to the state of Texas over the years will certainly help his case, too.

Boise State coach Spencer Danielson is ready to move up to the Power 4 ranks. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Todd Whitten, Tarleton State

If the program is opting for an experienced hand in the state, Whitten would qualify after guiding the Texans to the top of the polls in the FCS. He’s coached all over and won at multiple levels so he will definitely be on Baylor's radar even if he’s not right at the top of the list.

Shannon Dawson, Miami offensive coordinator

The Louisiana native will be selective in terms of the number of jobs he goes after, but Baylor makes lots of mutual sense. He’s developed one of the best offenses in the country the last few years and knows how to recruit and nurture a good quarterback, which will go a long way if he’s in the mix for Baylor.

Blake Baker, LSU defensive coordinator

Baker stuck around for another year in Baton Rouge but was very nearly a head coach last cycle. This would be just the type of Power 4 opening that could get him to leave. There might be some hesitation in hiring another LSU defensive coordinator if you’re Baylor, but Baker’s ready for a top job.

Josh McCown, Vikings QB coach

The East Texas native has connections all over the state and has made a name for himself as a coach the last few years in the NFL that he’s gotten a few interviews to become a head coach. His personality and offensive background line up with what Baylor will be looking for to replace Aranda and he’ll be on the radar if he wants to leave the pros for a quality job in the college ranks.

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