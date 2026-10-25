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Inside The Bears

Baylor Fires Dave Aranda; Joe Klanderman Named Interim Head Coach

Baylor has fired head coach Dave Aranda, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, with defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman taking over as interim head coach.
Blake Hollingsworth|
Oct 17, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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The decision follows Saturday’s 25-24 loss at Kansas, which dropped Baylor to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the Big 12. The Bears squandered an 11-point second-half lead before Rhett Armstrong’s potential winning 45-yard field goal was blocked with 22 seconds remaining.

That followed a 17-6 loss to TCU, dropping Aranda to 1-6 against the Horned Frogs. The consecutive defeats erased the momentum of a 4-1 start built largely on a defense that held each of Baylor’s first six opponents to 20 points or fewer.

Aranda finishes with a 40-40 overall record across seven seasons at Baylor. His tenure peaked in 2021, when the Bears went a program-record 12-2, won the Big 12 championship and defeated Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl. Baylor followed with losing records in three of the next four seasons.

Klanderman inherits a team needing two wins for bowl eligibility with five games remaining. Baylor visits UCF on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

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Blake Hollingsworth
BLAKE HOLLINGSWORTH

Blake Hollingsworth is a Baylor University graduate who began covering sports with the Baylor Roundup yearbook, where he wrote about Baylor athletics. He later worked as a reporter for the Waco Tribune-Herald, covering breaking news and enterprise stories. A lifelong sports fan, Blake enjoys telling in-depth stories that give fans greater insight into the teams and athletes they follow.