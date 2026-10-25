Baylor Fires Dave Aranda; Joe Klanderman Named Interim Head Coach

The decision follows Saturday’s 25-24 loss at Kansas, which dropped Baylor to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the Big 12. The Bears squandered an 11-point second-half lead before Rhett Armstrong’s potential winning 45-yard field goal was blocked with 22 seconds remaining.

That followed a 17-6 loss to TCU, dropping Aranda to 1-6 against the Horned Frogs. The consecutive defeats erased the momentum of a 4-1 start built largely on a defense that held each of Baylor’s first six opponents to 20 points or fewer.

Aranda finishes with a 40-40 overall record across seven seasons at Baylor. His tenure peaked in 2021, when the Bears went a program-record 12-2, won the Big 12 championship and defeated Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl. Baylor followed with losing records in three of the next four seasons.

Klanderman inherits a team needing two wins for bowl eligibility with five games remaining. Baylor visits UCF on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.