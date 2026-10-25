Baylor Football HC Hot Board: 4 Names Bears Should Consider

40-40 at Baylor is apparently the record one needs to reach in seven seasons as Baylor's head coach for them to fire you in the middle of the season. Well, that, and all the letdowns and disappointing performances. At least that's what's happened with former Bears head coach Dave Aranda. The question now though; who replaces him?

Joe Klanderman - (Baylor's Current DC and Interim Head Coach)

Sep 6, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman looks on during a timeout in the fourth quarter of a game against the Army Black Knights at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The obvious choice would be the current miracle worker defensive coordinator and acting interim head coach Joe Klanderman. Klanderman's previous experience with KSU and this season with the Bears and the fact that Jake Spavital is still calling plays offensively, nothing necessarily will change from how the season has currently gone. Perhaps the search could even be not for a head coach, but rather an apprentice for Klanderman to move in at defensive coordinator.

Jeff Traylor (Head Coach, UTSA)

Nov 6, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; UTSA Roadrunners head coach Jeff Traylor against the South Florida Bulls during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Baylor wants to find a coach with local ties in the state of Texas, Jeff Traylor is a legendary high school head coach in the state as well as a proven success at UTSA since his time there. Traylor could bring experience and winning culture with him as well as the potential for added recruiting lines throughout Texas.

Jason Eck (Head Coach, New Mexico)

Sep 19, 2026; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; New Mexico Lobos head coach Jason Eck before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jason Eck has a knack for tackling difficult jobs and turning programs around. From taking what FCS Idaho was and turning them into a playoff team to immediately turning the New Mexico Lobos around in seemingly no time at all (9-4 in 2025 and 5-1 to start 2026). Though no deep rooted Big 12 or Texas ties, Eck's track record of taking existing talent and maximizing their efficiency suggests he might just be the right person for the job.

G.J. Kinne (Head Coach, Texas State)

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Offensive-minded George Kinne could be a strong contender for Baylor's next head coach. Kinne is a Texan, through and through, having played and coached in and around the state throughout most of his career. Choosing Kinne as Dave Aranda's successor would likely see Joe Klanderman still running the defense, but a closer partnership between Kinne and current Bears offensive coordinator Jake Spavital would likely mean more offensive focus than Aranda had been able to produce. Kinne has been an offensive coordinator and QB coach for teams like UCF and Hawaii, and could be exaclty the spark that Baylor needs to get back to their winning ways.

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