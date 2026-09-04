After a disappointing season opener against Auburn last year, Baylor looks to get revenge to open the 2026 season. With many new faces stepping into important roles, some position groups give me confidence, while others still have a lot to prove.

Quarterback: 7/10

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway (2) leaves the field after beating Florida State 40-21 during an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 29, Florida beat Florida State 40-21.2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Baylor starting quarterback DJ Lagway entered college as a five-star and the No. 1-ranked quarterback in his class. Although he didn't live up to the hype in his two seasons at Florida, Lagway will be returning to an offensive style that he is more comfortable with under Jake Spavital.

After dealing with multiple injuries during his time at Florida, Head Coach Dave Aranda confirmed that this is the first offseason that Lagway has been fully healthy. Now that he's healthy and has a fresh start at Baylor, he will have the opportunity to show why he was once considered the best quarterback in his class.

Although I want to believe that he will have an impressive performance against Auburn, it's difficult to confidently predict that before we've seen him take a snap with Baylor. One thing Lagway will have to improve on is protecting the football, as he threw 14 interceptions in 12 games last season. He will have to get comfortable fast and play with the confidence we've heard about from coaches this offseason if he wants to play well against Auburn this Saturday.

Wide Receivers: 8/10

Sep 13, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Louis Brown IV (4) catches a touchdown pass ahead of Samford Bulldogs cornerback Caidan Maddux (3) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After losing Josh Cameron, Ashtyn Hawkins, Kole Wilson, and Kobe Prentice, Baylor will have to find a way to match the receiving production from the 2025 season. These receivers combined for 192 total receptions, 2,464 yards, and 20 touchdowns. Luckily, the Bears brought in several transfers who bring a variety of skill sets and experience from different programs.

One player who will have a big opportunity to step up is Louis Brown IV. Brown transferred to Baylor last year after spending time at both Colorado State and San Diego State, where he brought in a total of 103 catches for 1,278 yards and 9 touchdowns. With all the talent in the receiving room last year, he decided to redshirt after appearing in 4 games, but expect Brown to be a top target for Lagway this season.

Transfers Gavin Freeman and Dre'lon Miller will have to step up and help replace the production lost from last season. Freeman spent his past two seasons at Oklahoma State and caught 53 passes for 481 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for 48 yards on 12 carries in 2025. Miller transferred in from Colorado and recorded 52 receptions for 435 yards while adding 161 rushing yards and a touchdown on 50 carries in his last two seasons.

Look for guys like Jadon Porter and transfer Debraun Hampton to step up as well. Porter returns to Baylor and has shown flashes of skill, and Hampton transferred in from Florida along with DJ Lagway. I believe this will be a solid group of receivers after losing the main targets from the 2025 season.

Offensive Line: 5/10

Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears offensive lineman Ryan Lengyel (62) lines up during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Baylor Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, this position group is where my concerns start to roll in. The Bears return only one starter from the offensive line and will rely on transfers to fill in the rest of the spots. The question is whether these transfers perform well enough to be starters at the Power Four level.

Kaden Sieracki will be starting at right tackle. He started all twelve games last season for Baylor and totaled 912 snaps without giving up a sack. His brother Koltin Sieracki will also be a starter at center after Memphis transfer Yakiri Walker had his eligibility recently denied. Although Koltin was only a starter for three games in 2025, he played a total of 278 snaps.

At right guard, South Alabama transfer Asher Hale will be the starter. As a sophomore last year, Hale started eleven games. Texas transfer Nate Kibble will be starting at left guard. At 6'3, 333 pounds, he comes in with limited playing time, totaling just 38 snaps.

Lastly, at left tackle, UAB transfer Logan Moore will be starting. Moore started eleven games for UAB in 2025. With this group having limited playing experience together, I'm interested to see how well they can protect Lagway and hold off an SEC defensive front in week one.

Defensive Front: 9/10

Nov 19, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) is brought down by Baylor Bears defensive lineman Siaki Ika (62) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

This group is considered one of the team's strengths by Head Coach Dave Aranda. With plenty of depth and Indiana transfer Hosea Wheeler receiving eligibility to play this season, there is a lot of optimism for this defensive line heading into the season.

Through the portal, Baylor brought in Coastal Carolina transfer Jordan Mack, Texas State transfer Kamren Washington, Indiana transfer Hosea Wheeler, Marshall transfer Jamaal Whyce, Southern Miss transfer Garrick Ponder, UTSA transfer Daemian Wimberly, South Carolina transfer Zavion Hardy, and South Florida transfer Traevon Mitchell.

On top of the transfers brought in, the Bears return some key players in this group, such as Devonte Tezino, Braylen Jackson, Jackson Blackwell, Kyler Jordan, and Trent Thomas. Overall, this group brings both experience and depth.

After giving up nearly 200 yards per game on the ground and finishing tied for last in the Big 12 in sacks last season, I expect the defensive line to be more disruptive in 2026.

Secondary: 8/10

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears safety Bo Onu (21) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The secondary is looking promising this season. Baylor returns some major pieces at safety, including Micah Gifford, Jacob Redding, Devin Turner, and Tyler Turner.

Devin Turner looks to bounce back after suffering a season-ending injury last spring, forcing him to miss the entire season. He was a key piece for Northwestern during his time there.

At the nickel position, Bo Onu and Kansas State transfer Daniel Cobbs will be major pieces for this Baylor defense. As a freshman in 2025, Onu spent a lot of time on the field for the Bears' defense. Cobbs did the same at Kansas State and racked up 39 tackles and three interceptions.

At cornerback, Baylor returns starter LeVar Thornton Jr., and he recorded 30 total tackles, seven pass deflections, and one interception last season. Another key player at this position for this defense is Devon Jordan, who transferred in from Oklahoma and played in all 13 games in 2025.

With plenty of depth and talent in the secondary, I am feeling optimistic about this group going into the matchup against Auburn.

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