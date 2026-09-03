Key Matchups In Baylor's Week One Battle Against Auburn

In the bright lights of Atlanta, a neutral site and high stakes set the stage for a week one matchup. We are talking about Baylor versus Auburn, and honestly, this could be one of the most underrated non-conference matchups on the Week 1 slate.

Both programs are heading into this game with a lot of new roster additions, and with so many variables in play, the team that finds its rhythm first will likely have a major advantage. Whoever wins these three foundational battles walks out 1-0, while the other is left with a disappointing week one loss.

Baylor Interior Defensive Line vs. Auburn's Familiar Rushing Attack

Baylor looks to stop a familiar face in Bryson Washington on Saturday. Dave Aranda was asked in his presser about facing his former player and mentioned that a major key to winning the game is being dominant at the line of scrimmage. "He's a tough runner; he falls forward, so we know what he's gonna bring, so we know what we have to be in order to meet that."

Auburn Tigers head coach Alex Golesh talks with Auburn Tigers running back Bryson Washington (30) during practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala. on Thursday, April 16, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Players like Hosea Wheeler, Jamaal Whyce, and Kamren Washington will have to step up and be able to stuff the run gaps and not allow Washington to get an early burst at the line, because once he gets going, he's a difficult runner to stop. Baylor's players and Dave Aranda would love to see Bryson have success this season, but giving him little to no success in this game will be a major factor in a chance for the Bears to find a victory.

Baylor Offensive Line Vs. Auburn's Strong Pass Rush

Hearing from multiple media meetings and Aranda's press on Monday, there have been many mentions of this offensive line improving and giving the offense the trust and confidence that wasn't always there last year for Sawyer. Mainly mentioning the growth of starting right tackle Kaden Sieracki and left tackle Logan Moore.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears offensive lineman Kaden Sieracki (74) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Auburn has added several dangerous transfer defensive linemen after losing Kedrick Faulk to the NFL Draft this year. Da'Shawn Womack from Ole Miss will likely be the leader of this front for Auburn, a former five-star recruit, along with 15th-ranked Arkansas State transfer Cody Sigler.

Baylor's offensive line will definitely have its hands full, and being able to stop this newly reloaded unit is needed to give Lagway a comfortable first game to let him get settled in this offense and get the ball moving early.

Baylor Secondary vs. Auburn's Restructured Receiver Corps

With a new head coach coming to Auburn, he brings his four best receivers from USF with him, which could be a threatening image to Baylor's defense. With star receiver Cam Coleman leaving for the Longhorns, Auburn will be looking to identify who their top receiver will be this year and try to fill the shoes of the stellar sophomore season Coleman had last year.

The best matchup I see in this game is going to be Senior corner LeVar Thornton matching up with USF's leading receiver last year, Jeremiah Koger. Koger had almost 600 yards and eight touchdowns in his freshman year and will probably be Auburn's main target to start the year.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears cornerback LeVar Thornton Jr. (25) attempts to intercept a pass against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It will be a very early test of what looks to be the biggest leader in the cornerback room for the Bears, and I expect him to take that lead for the majority of the game. Many people expect Auburn to jump out of the gate and be aggressive on offense, and safeties Daniel Cobbs and Jacob Redding will have to help limit this high-flying newcomer offense to a limit in order to get a few stops on Saturday.

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