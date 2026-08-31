4 Takeaways: Baylor Releases Depth Chart vs. Auburn — 2 Veterans in Position Battles?

With Week 1 on the horizon, Baylor has released its official depth chart for Saturday against Auburn. As it turns out, there were a few positions that turned out the way we had thought, but there are also a few battles potentially still being played out heading into Atlanta.

Here are four takeaways from Baylor's official depth chart.

Baylor has released its first depth chart of the season for the game against Auburn.



Two notes:

-South Alabama transfer Asher Hale officially gets the nod at right guard.

-Matthew Klopfenstein is listed as the starting tight end ahead of Tony Livingston. pic.twitter.com/uHVymRWb9g — Zach Smith (@ByZachSmith) August 31, 2026

Jadon Porter vs. Dre'lon Miller showdown

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Both Louis Brown and Gavin Freeman (slot) are listed as starters, but for the third WR spot it's an OR between Jadon Porter and Dre'lon Miller.

Miller had missed some time this fall due to an injury, but the Colorado transfer was one of the bigger additions to the Bears' offense for DJ Lagway. Miller was an electric playmaker, lining up all over the Buffs' offense in the past two seasons.

But it appears Porter has paved his way into a bigger role this season. Last season, Porter caught nine passes for 85 yards and a score. He is an explosive playmaker, and it tells us that even if Miller does start — as we would guess — Porter is going to be the No. 4 WR in 2026.

O-line starting lineup turned out how we thought

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Once Memphis transfer Yakiri Walker lost his battle with the NCAA, we had figured that Koltin Sieracki would move to center, and it turns out that he has.

Logan Moore (LT), Nate Kibble (LG), Asher Hale (RG), and Kaden Sieracki (RT) will join him in the starting lineup. Kaden, the lone returning full-time starter, was cemented into the starting lineup, but the other three transfers had to work their way into the lineup.

Toledo transfer Cole Rhett was initially expected to start at LT, but OL coach Austin Woods said earlier this fall that Rhett was moving around, which made us believe he would be the sixth lineman.

Hosea Wheeler and Jacob Redding in a battle?

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Probably the biggest (question) takeways from the depth chart release stem from both nose tackle and strong safety.

Indiana transfer Hosea Wheeler is in an OR battle with Marshall transfer Jamaal Whyce Jr. at NT, and Redding is in an OR situation with Devin Turner. Clearly, both Wheeler and Redding are going to play major roles this season, and this point is ultimately moot, but it's interesting that neither are cemented as a starter.

Redding was arguably the best defensive player on the team last season, and Wheeler was the major addition for Baylor's defense. Wheeler is expected to help the Bears' defense clog the run lanes in 2026 and it would be shocking not to see Wheeler on the field right away against Auburn.

Matthew Klopfenstein edged out Livingston

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When it came to the skill positions, the only question we truly had was at tight end. Baylor brought over Tony Livingston from Florida, a teammate of DJ Lagway, and someone he was familiar with. But Matthew Klopfenstein was the vet in the room, and he's played a lot of football.

Turns out, Klopfenstein will get the nod against Auburn. He caught eight passes for 73 yards and a score last season for the Bears. Klopfenstein backed up Michael Trigg last season, and now he will have bigger expectations entering his fourth year on the team.

Livingston is an athlete and he's someone that will see the field as well, but only time will tell how big of a role he has, at least early on.

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