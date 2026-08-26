There are ten days left until the beginning of Baylor's season and the game against Auburn, and the Bears have had an entire offseason of transfer portal madness, fan speculation, and fall camp. The team is as ready as they could be at this point, but a few unanswered questions still linger like a dark cloud overhead. Here are the five biggest questions that Baylor needs to find an answer to before the season starts.

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Baylor defensive end Kyler Jordan and linebacker Kyland Reed take questions from reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Cohesiveness and Unity

How are these players going to play as a team come game day? If Micah Gifford's recent words are to be believed, the players and team are in high spirits. However, this is a team that had a massive swing of 32 players lost to the transfer portal, and most of the Bears playing in the upcoming game against Auburn have never played with each other in an official capacity.

The Quarterback Baylor Needs, or the One it Has

Is DJ Lagway the real deal? He's impressed recent NFL scouts; but statistically speaking, while playing for the Florida Gators last season, he didn't exactly set the world of college football on fire. His potential is through the roof, but showing potential in a practice setting and producing during live games are two separate things.

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway takes questions from reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Protect DJ Lagway and Provide Dawson Pendergrass Running Lanes

Is the O-Line going to be able to protect DJ Lagway and provide him the best chance at success? There's only one returning starter from last season in conjunction with all of the other players that left through the transfer portal. How well the o-line gels as a unit will heavily influence the outcome of their game against Auburn.

Indiana's Hosea Wheeler (0) celebrates his fumble recovery during the Indiana versus Wisconsin football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Run Defense Must Improve:

Will this defensive squad be any better at defending the run than last year's team? Hosea Wheeler brings experience and size to a defensive line that could use whatever help can be provided, but as previously mentioned, this year's team is full of fresh faces and new starters. Auburn was able to total 307 rushing yards in their game last year, if this new defensive squad isn't on the same page, a similar result could very well happen.

Neutral Ground Isn't the Same as Playing at Home

Is this team ready for Auburn? Baylor has to travel to Atlanta, Georgia for their first game of the season instead of starting the year playing in Waco, Texas. Experts still doubt Baylor's chances.

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