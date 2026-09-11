Baylor Confidence Meter: How I feel about the Trending Positions Against Prairie View A&M

While Prairie View A&M is not expected to be one of Baylor's toughest opponents this season, the Panthers are coming off a 38-point win. The Bears will have the chance to fix some of the issues that hurt them against Auburn, while also building confidence in some of the stronger position groups.

Quarterback: 8/10

Sep 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) in action against the Auburn Tigers in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This position group is somewhat hard to predict because we aren't completely sure who will start this game. With Lagway dealing with an ankle sprain, there's a decent chance Nate Bennett will start.

Regardless of who starts, I think the offense will have a lot of success in this matchup. Offensive coordinator Jake Spavital previously mentioned that he feels confident putting any of the quarterbacks out there.

With Bennett starting, I would still expect to see this offense move the ball fairly easily. Finishing drives with touchdowns will be important for whoever starts in Week Two.

Running Back: 9/10

Sep 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Baylor Bears running back Dawson Pendergrass (35) runs the ball against the Auburn Tigers in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think this group will have a lot more success this week, but a lot of that will depend on the performance of the offensive line. It will be important for the Bears to establish a run game as they struggled with that against Auburn.

Pendergrass and Knighten combined for 37 carries and 121 yards, which comes to 3.27 yards per carry. That will have to be better this weekend, especially since they aren't facing an SEC defense again.

If the offensive line can create more running lanes, then both Pendergrass and Knighten could have a big day against the Panthers.

Wide receiver: 9/10

Sep 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Louis Brown IV (4) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This group impressed me against Auburn. Gavin Freeman, Louis Brown IV, and Jadon Porter all played well and made big plays when it was needed. These three combined for 22 receptions and 293 receiving yards.

I think they will continue that success into this next game. I expect some of the other players to contribute more as well.



Guys like Dre'lon Miller and Debraun Hampton didn't have much of an impact in Week one, but I expect them to pick up some receptions against the Panthers.





Defensive Line: 9.5/10

Out of every position group in Week One, I was the most impressed with the defensive line. As a team, the Bears came away with five sacks and 11 tackles for loss. This was a big change for Baylor, as they tied for last in the Big 12 in sacks last season.

This group will look to deliver another strong performance against the Panthers this Saturday. If they can continue to create pressure like they did against Auburn, I don't see Prairie View A&M having much success moving the ball against Joe Klanderman's defense.

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