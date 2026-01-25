Baylor Adds Reigning National Champion to Beef up Defense

Coming off a national championship, Indiana defensive tackle, Hosea Wheeler announced he would enter the transfer portal. And on Sunday, it was the Baylor Bears who signed the standout defensive lineman.

Wheeler was a key staple of the IU defense. 6-foot-3, 298-pound lineman played in all 16 games for the Hoosiers and started in five of those games. He played in 420 snaps this season, and recorded 31 tackles and four TFLs.

Baylor has signed Indiana defensive line transfer Hosea Wheeler, @chris_hummer and I have learned.



Wheeler should immediately step into a starting role for Baylor this season — if he gets to play.

Wheeler waiting to hear about eligibility ruling

Indiana was his third stop and Baylor will be his fourth if he gets a chance to play down in Waco. Wheeler started his career at JUCO Sacramento State, before transferring to Western Kentucky, where he played the next three seasons. The 2025 season with the Hoosiers was his first at Indiana.

As of now, Wheeler is awaiting a Feb. 10th court date, as part of the Pavia lawsuit challenging the NCAA rules that JUCO seasons count towards a player’s five-year eligibility window.

Baylor is getting a known commodity

While the ruling might throw a wrench into Baylor's plans — the Bears are gaining someone who has done it at every level. For Wheeler's career, he has 150 tackles, 12 TFLs, and four sacks. He is a body that can clog up the middle and make runners pivot to the outside.

In 2024, with Western Kentucky, Wheeler was awarded as a First-Team All-Conference USA. He recorded 75 tackles, five TFLs, and two sacks during his career season. Wheeler started all 14 games that season and led all defensive linemen that season in Conference USA with tackles.

According to Pro Football Focus, Wheeler's run defense grade continues to improve. This season, with IU, Wheeler posted a 74.0 grade, which was 11th on the Hoosiers' team. Wheeler missed just three tackles this season and connected just about every time he got his hands on the ball carrier.

Baylor will now wait to hear about his ruling with the anticipation he will get to play one season with the Bears.

