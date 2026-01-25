Baylor Adds Reigning National Champion to Beef up Defense
In this story:
Coming off a national championship, Indiana defensive tackle, Hosea Wheeler announced he would enter the transfer portal. And on Sunday, it was the Baylor Bears who signed the standout defensive lineman.
RELATED: Baylor’s Tight Ends Reload, But the Bar Is High
Wheeler was a key staple of the IU defense. 6-foot-3, 298-pound lineman played in all 16 games for the Hoosiers and started in five of those games. He played in 420 snaps this season, and recorded 31 tackles and four TFLs.
Wheeler should immediately step into a starting role for Baylor this season — if he gets to play.
Wheeler waiting to hear about eligibility ruling
Indiana was his third stop and Baylor will be his fourth if he gets a chance to play down in Waco. Wheeler started his career at JUCO Sacramento State, before transferring to Western Kentucky, where he played the next three seasons. The 2025 season with the Hoosiers was his first at Indiana.
As of now, Wheeler is awaiting a Feb. 10th court date, as part of the Pavia lawsuit challenging the NCAA rules that JUCO seasons count towards a player’s five-year eligibility window.
Baylor is getting a known commodity
While the ruling might throw a wrench into Baylor's plans — the Bears are gaining someone who has done it at every level. For Wheeler's career, he has 150 tackles, 12 TFLs, and four sacks. He is a body that can clog up the middle and make runners pivot to the outside.
In 2024, with Western Kentucky, Wheeler was awarded as a First-Team All-Conference USA. He recorded 75 tackles, five TFLs, and two sacks during his career season. Wheeler started all 14 games that season and led all defensive linemen that season in Conference USA with tackles.
According to Pro Football Focus, Wheeler's run defense grade continues to improve. This season, with IU, Wheeler posted a 74.0 grade, which was 11th on the Hoosiers' team. Wheeler missed just three tackles this season and connected just about every time he got his hands on the ball carrier.
Baylor will now wait to hear about his ruling with the anticipation he will get to play one season with the Bears.
More from Baylor on SI
- Baylor's Late Rally Falls Short as Bears Fall to TCU for Second Time This Season
- Incoming Baylor Football Freshman Makes Major Rise in Recruiting Rankings
- Is Baylor Football Trending to Land Its 2027 QB?
- Four Observations On Baylor's Football Schedule
- Ranking Baylor football's incoming transfer portal additions
Trent is the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI and also serves as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines on SI. His work has additionally been featured on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow TrentKnoop