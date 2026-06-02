Where Baylor QB DJ Lagway Ranks Among College Football's Top 100 Newcomers

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda made the decision to go after a big fish following a disappointing 5-7 season. Aranda, for his job security with the Bears, is in need of a big 2026 season, and he's hoping former five-star QB DJ Lagway can resurrect his career in Waco.

Lagway spent two seasons at Florida, where he had some bright moments, but also had some very forgettable ones. However, the ceiling remains high for the Willis (TX) product and he's hoping to right all wrongs under offensive coordinator Jake Spavital.

Recently, ESPN ranked the top 100 newcomers in college football ahead of the 2026 season and Lagway came in at No. 32.

"A former five-star quarterback and 2023 Gatorade National Player of the Year, Lagway transfers to Baylor after an up-and-down two-year stretch at Florida that featured both impressive highs and frustrating inconsistency. Baylor needed a quarterback following the departure of Sawyer Robertson, and Lagway arrives with both upside and experience," ESPN wrote.

Lagway is the second Big 12 quarterback mentioned on the list, behind Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker.

Lagway's confusing tenure with the Gators

Lagway wasn't just a five-star gunslinger in the 2024 recruiting cycle — he was a top-five prospect. Almost every team wanted him, but he opted to head to Florida, where Billy Napier's job was clearly on the line. Pressure was at an all-time high at Florida, and it was either sink or swim.

Lagway had games where he looked incredible and flashed his five-star talent. In 2024, he threw for 456 yards and three scores against Samford, along with helping the Gators upset Texas in 2025. But there were also games where Lagway looked lost, like his five-interception game against LSU.

DJ Lagway and Jadon Porter celebrating a score in Spring Ball | @BUFootball on X

But all of that is behind him now, and Lagway is focused on making the best out of his Baylor journey. He not only wants to get Baylor back to its winning ways, but he's looking to shape his body to help the Bears win in whatever way — even if that means he needs to run more.

"Yeah, my biggest thing is, I want to continue to stay steady on my diet, continue to eat right and be able to shed more weight off of me," said Lagway this spring. "My goal is to be lighter this year, be able to run and be able to last long throughout the season and be able to do whatever my team needs for us to win games.

"So that's my biggest thing and just continue to get better relationships, knowing the offense, knowing my guys, knowing my teammates and start to reach out to the defensive side more often and kind of just continue to build this whole thing together as it's supposed to be."

Bears who weren't mentioned

RIch Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There were 100 college football players ranked in ESPN's ranking, but Lagway was the lone Bear ranked. Remember, Baylor has a ton of new bodies in Waco this season after using the transfer portal extensively.

WRs Dre'lon Miller and Gavin Freeman are expected to play immediate roles this season. Toward the end of ESPN's article, true freshmen were ranked — some who might not even see the field in 2026. Both of these players will, and Freeman is a proven product from his days at Oklahoma State. If Lagway is going to have a big 2026 season, there are going to be beneficiaries from it.

Former national champion defensive tackle Hosea Wheeler is another name who could've been mentioned. The IU transfer is still waiting on final clearance from the NCAA, but he could be a star in Waco. Baylor needed some bodies to clog the lane and Wheeler is exactly what the doctor ordered. Assuming he plays, an All-Big 12 season could be on the horizon.