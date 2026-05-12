3 Overlooked Baylor Football Transfers Ready to Explode in 2026

Baylor utilized the transfer portal almost as much as anyone this past season. The Bears lost 32 players to the portal and added 32 players. The football program will look a lot different when the Bears walk back into McLane Stadium this fall.

The talk of the town is former five-star gunslinger DJ Lagway. After two seasons with Florida, Lagway is in Bayor, in hopes of leading the Bears back to their winning ways. But Dave Aranda is going to need more than just Lagway in 2026.

After bringing so many players to Waco, here are three overlooked transfers who are set to make a big impact this upcoming season.

Edge Garrick Ponder

Baylor lost its top three edge rushers from this past season as starters Emar'rion Winston and Matthew Fobbs-White transferred, and key backup Kamaryn Morgan hit the portal.

The Bears needed help at edge and former KSU edge rusher Ryan Davis might get most of the talk, but Garrick Ponder should start this season at edge and give the Bears a punch. After starting his career at North Alabama, Ponder transferred to Southern Miss in 2025, where he played really well.

via Southern Miss Athletics

He recorded 37 tackles, 11.5 for a loss, and 4.5 sacks in 2025. According to Pro Football Focus, Ponder had a nice 80.9 defensive grade, and he was the second-best pass rusher on Southern Miss with a 79.5 grade.

There are others, but expect Davis and Ponder to form a formidable duo for the Bears this season.

Defensive lineman Jamaal Whyce Jr.

Like the edge room, Baylor lost a lot from last season. Jackie Marshall is now in the NFL, and guys like Cooper Lanz and Samu Taumanupepe are gone.

Former IU starting lineman Hosea Wheeler is the talk among the incoming defensive linemen, and for good reason, but don't sleep on Jamaal Whyce Jr., who has experience and size.

File photo/HD Media

Standing at 6'4", 311-pounds, he is one of the bigger bodies for Joe Klanderman along the defensive line. Whyce was good against the run last year for Marshall. In 11 games as a starting nose tackle, Whyce tallied 34 tackles, six TFLs, three sacks and a fumble recovery.

The Bears will likely rotate heavily among the defensive line, but Whyce and Wheeler should make up a nice run-stopping duo and fill gaps.

Wide receiver Gavin Freeman

Ironically, Gavin Freeman is one of the more accomplished wide receivers on Baylor's roster, but it's Dre'lon Miller (Colorado) and returners Louis Brown and Taz Williams who are getting a lot of praise coming out of spring camp.

But don't count out the 5'9" slot playmaker. He was one of the best wide receivers on the Cowboys this past season, in an offense that couldn't move the ball very well. He caught 53 receptions for 481 yards and four scores. He was also utilized in the running game and the return game.

Jake Spavital can use Freeman in a variety of ways and he should be a legit target for DJ Lagway. The Bears will have 4-5 WRs they can lean on this season, and Freeman is certainly an experienced target.