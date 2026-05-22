With multiple teams having their first CFP selection in the past few years, does Baylor have a shot at being the fourth Big 12 school to make the playoff? A lot of things would have to go right for the Bears, but with the majority of the rebuilt roster and these few things, there's always a shot in the 12-team picture.

1. DJ Lagway Taking Full Control of The Offense

Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

For the Bears to make a run at the College Football Playoff, everything starts and ends with getting elite production from the quarterback. It is one thing to have a guy with raw talent like Lagway, but surviving a brutal Big 12 schedule is another beast entirely. You need a real field general out there.

Having DJ Lagway truly step into that leadership role, master everything with the playbook, and dictate the tempo of the game is going to be the biggest factor this year. Lagway has new faces, a teammate from Florida, and two solid transfer receivers. If he can stop the turnovers and really use his playmaking ability when the pressure is on, he turns Baylor from just another bowl-bound team into a legitimate threat in the Big 12.

2. Forging a New Identity on Defense

Indiana's Hosea Wheeler's (0) celebrates his fumble recovery during the Indiana versus UCLA football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-TImes / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After a massive roster overhaul through the transfer portal, this defense is freshly full of new faces. While there is plenty of talent on paper, performing on Saturdays is all about chemistry and communication. Whether this team can pull out those tight, high-stakes wins will come down to how quickly these new guys can figure each other out and start playing as a unit.

They need to find that fresh, aggressive identity soon. Maybe that identity can start with former national champion, Hosea Wheeler, who can carry the weight, and rally this defense behind him to improve. If they do not, they will get picked apart again and struggle like last year. With a challenging schedule in the Big 12, this defense needs to be able to keep some games close when the offense isn't fully on cue.



3. Solidifying the Post-Bryson Washington Backfield

Nov 30, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Dawson Pendergrass (35) scores a touchdown on a 20 yard catch against Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Mello Dotson (3) during the second half at McLane Stadium. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Losing someone as dynamic and reliable as Bryson Washington was a heavy blow, and it leaves a hole in that running back room. If Baylor wants to make a run at the playoffs, the Bears need a balanced offense that stops defensive coordinators from just teeing off on the passing game. To get there, someone's rotation has to step up, take control, and really shoulder the load. Dawson Pendengras will likely be the leading back, being the number one option on the ground.