Baylor Football Gets Good News on Two Starters Ahead of Kansas Matchup

The Bears (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) are looking to rebound from a 17-6 home loss to TCU, which snapped their four-game winning streak. Baylor will enter Saturday's matchup without the same five players who were ruled out against the Horned Frogs.

However, there are no additional players listed as questionable or doubtful, providing some encouraging news following last week's rivalry matchup.

Baylor's Official Availability Report

OUT:

S Jacob Redding (No. 8)

CB Jamarion Richardson (No. 38)

DL Devonte Tezino (No. 59)

OL Cayden Tone (No. 61)

WR Ashton Jones (No. 87)

Redding, a senior safety, and Tezino, a fifth-year senior defensive lineman, have already been ruled out for the season with ACL and ankle injuries, respectively.

The Bears will also remain without freshman cornerback Jamarion Richardson, senior offensive lineman Cayden Tone and sophomore wide receiver Ashton Jones.

With three defensive players and two offensive players unavailable, Baylor's injury list remains unchanged from last week.

Nate Kibble, Devon Jordan Absent From Injury Report

Oct 17, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Jordan Dwyer (7) catches a pass against Baylor Bears cornerback Devon Jordan (7) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two notable players not listed on the injury report are junior left guard Nate Kibble and junior cornerback Devon Jordan.

Kibble exited Saturday's loss to TCU after playing just 34 snaps with what appeared to be an injury. Jordan, meanwhile, played a season-low 44 snaps against Power Four competition.

Neither player is listed as questionable or doubtful for Saturday's game, suggesting Baylor could have both available against the Jayhawks.

Kibble's availability would have been helpful for an offensive line that struggled against TCU. The Bears managed just 54 rushing yards on 34 attempts, while quarterback DJ Lagway was sacked four times.

DJ Lagway's Ankle Remains Worth Monitoring

Oct 17, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) drops back to pass during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Lagway is not listed on the injury report, his mobility remains worth watching after Saturday's performance.

The junior quarterback has dealt with a high-ankle sprain since Baylor's season opener and appeared less mobile at times against TCU. He scrambled three times for 14 yards while completing just 22 of 53 passes for 256 yards and an interception.

His 41.5% completion percentage was the lowest of his career.

When asked Monday whether Lagway was still experiencing lingering effects from the injury, head coach Dave Aranda acknowledged that his quarterback continues to work toward full strength.

“Where he was, however many weeks ago, was not 100%, and he's closer to it. He's always working, always trying to get better, and always wants the best. He wants the best for this team. He wants the best for this community. He's going to be really hard on himself, and so you look at the criticism and the ways that he can get better. Those are things that he internalizes, and so I know that we're going to get a better DJ coming out of this game.”

The Jayhawks (2-4, 0-3 Big 12) enter Saturday's matchup still searching for their first conference victory.

Kickoff is scheduled for noon CT at David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas. The game will be televised nationally on TNT.

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