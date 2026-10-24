When Does Baylor Football Play Kansas? Time, Channel, Bold Prediction

There is no secret that last Saturday was a major disappointment for Baylor. The Bears were rolling after a massive win over Arizona State in Week 5. But the bye week might have hurt the Bears more than it helped. Baylor's offense was a mess against TCU, scoring just six points in a losing effort.

But Baylor is still 4-2 and has a lot of its goals still on the table. But one thing that's for sure if that the Bears can't afford any more losses — especially against teams they should beat. And that's the example in Week 8 against Kansas. The Jayhawks are winless in the Big 12 and Baylor hopes to show last week was just a mirage.

Baylor has had the Jayhawks' number when the two teams play. The Bears have won the last 14 games the two teams have played, dating back to 2007.

Here's how you can see the Bears take on Kansas, along with one prediction.

How to watch Baylor take on Kansas

Day: Saturday, Oct. 24

Saturday, Oct. 24 Time: 12:00 p.m. CT

12:00 p.m. CT Where: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) Network: TNT

TNT On the call: J.B. Long and Mike Golic Jr.

J.B. Long and Mike Golic Jr. Radio: Baylor Sports Media Network

One bold prediction: One Baylor RB gains 100-plus yards on the ground

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through six games, there hasn't been any Baylor running back to gain 100 or more yards on the ground. Dawson Pendergrass, who has been the Bears' lead back this season, has been over 80 yards twice. Both Caden Knighten and Ryelan Morris have shown bursts with the capability of having the home run carry.

Kansas has the worst rushing defense in the conference, allowing 174 yards per game on the ground. There is no denying that Baylor's offensive line has been terrible and the group hasn't opened many lanes this season.

But Week 8 is a chance for the offensive line to pave some open lanes and the running backs to find them. DJ Lagway needs help, especially since he hasn't been 100% since the Auburn game in Week 1. We saw last week what happened and Baylor needs someone to step up in the run department.

Baylor wants to play four running backs in every game, but one of them needs to answer the call. Getting 100 yards against this Kansas team is more than possible, and it might come in Week 8.

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