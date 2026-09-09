Baylor Football: NFL Stock Report After Auburn Loss

Baylor's heartbreaking loss to Auburn on Saturday produced some good performances and some not-so-good ones. The nationally televised game in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium was undoubtedly watched by many NFL scouts; let's see who improved their stock and whose stock declined this past weekend.

Gavin Freeman (WR) - Stock Up

Baylor Bears wide receiver Gavin Freeman celebrates after a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers in the fourth quarter. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Gavin Freeman went under the radar all offseason. Many fans thought it would be the Dre'lon Miller and Louis Brown IV show this season. But with Miller having a quiet summer, Gavin Freeman stepped up and was Lagway's favorite target on Saturday. He had twelve catches on seventeen targets, totaling 154 yards.

On top of that, he had the touchdown in the final minute of the game to bring the Bears to within one point. If Lagway and Freeman's connection on the field continues to flourish, we could see Freeman making an NFL roster in a year's time.

Garrick Ponder (OLB) - Stock Up

Garrick Ponder hunts down Byrum Brown. | via Baylor Athletic

Garrick Ponder was arguably Baylor's best defensive player on Saturday. He was dominant in his role with one sack, three solo tackles, and 2.5 tackles for loss against the Tigers. He was a problem all day long for the Auburn defense, and at the end of the game it looked like he could have kept going for more. He definitely jumped onto the radar of NFL scouts, as his 6-foot-2-inch, 250-pound frame combined with his speed and athletisicm is exactly what NFL teams want.

Travion Barnes (LB) - Stock Up

Baylor Bears linebacker Travion Barnes drops into coverage during Baylor's win against SMU last season. | Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Travion Barnes had massive shoes to fill this offseason with the departure of Keaton Thomas. I am confident in saying he filled those shoes. He had nine tackles in the Auburn game and was the leader of an amazing defensive performance. He massively improved this offseason and has seemed to not miss a step following the gruesome season-ending injury he faced early last season. If he continues to play like this, he will for sure be on the radar of NFL scouts.

DJ Lagway (QB) - Stock Stays the Same

FIRST ONE IN GREEN AND GOLD 🟢🟡



DJ Lagway finds Louis Brown IV for a 14-yard touchdown, his first TD pass as a @BUFootball



📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/IvySwv537o — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 5, 2026

DJ Lagway unfairly took a beating on social media after the game on Saturday. I truly believe people just did not watch the game. He threw an interception in the first quarter and also had an ill-advised fumble where he attempted a hurdle over a defender on third down, but other than those two moments, I thought Lagway was immense.

Lagway ended the game with 330+ yards with some very difficult throws and had two touchdown passes as well. Lagway was still catching the attention of scouts this summer, and I think Lagway showed improvement in this game. I think Lagway is still on the radar of scouts, and if he can figure out the interceptions, his stock will skyrocket.

Kaden Sieracki - Stock Down

Kaden Sieracki captained this team last season. He has to step up if Baylor is to succeed this season. | @BUFootball via X

To be fair to Sieracki, he has one of the most difficult jobs on the field at left tackle, and has the massive burden of being the lone returner of the offensive line group. While Sieracki didn't allow a sack, he was a major weak spot on the offensive line, with multiple mistakes leading to blown-up plays and his play contributing to the stalling run game.

Auburn has a great defensive line, though, and there is a lot of room to improve as the season moves forward and the offensive line begins to gel a little bit more.

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