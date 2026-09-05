5 Baylor Football Backups Who Will Log Important Snaps vs. Auburn Tigers

Baylor will take the field for the start of its 2026 season later on Saturday against the Auburn Tigers. The Bears are hoping to avenge the loss they suffered last season, in Waco, to Auburn.

The Bears released their depth chart ahead of the game, and while Baylor needs a lot from QB DJ Lagway and other starters, the Bears are also going to lean on some of their backups for valauble snaps.

Here are five backups who will log important snaps against Auburn.

5. LB Kaleb Burns

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Under Joe Klanderman, Baylor has two starting linebackers, which are Travion Barnes and Kyland Reed. But fans can expect Kaleb Burns to play a big role as well.

Burns played in 12 games last season for Baylor, and was thrust into a big-time role due to injuries suffered. Entering 2026, he heads back to a rotational role, but Burns' experience will be key this season. He will be the first LB off the bench, and he would be the No. 3 when Baylor has three on the field together.

He might not get starter snaps on Saturday, but expect Burns to see his fair share.

4. JACK Ryan Davis OR Garrick Ponder

Baylor has a lot of OR's on its depth chart and this is one of them. Both transfers and both are expected to play a big role for Baylor this season.

Davis comes from Kansas State, where he knows Klanderman's defense through and through. Ponder, who might be the more explosive player, comes from Southern Miss, and he had 11.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks a season ago.

Klanderman will be able to rotate these two at JACK and fans won't see much of a drop-off from the starter to the backup.

3. NT Hosea Wheeler OR Jamaal Whyce

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This might've been the most surprising 'OR' on the depth chart. Hosea Wheeler was Baylor's major addition from the transfer portal, aside from DJ Lagway, and Wheeler brings a national title mindset to Waco.

He played a lot for Indiana last season, and Wheeler is going to be tasked with stopping the run this season. But Jamaal Whyce is no slouch either, and he's going to see some major reps. The Marshall transfer was a standout a season ago, and Baylor will be able to use both of these players in 2026.

Baylor had one of the worst rushing defenses in the nation last year, and going up against Auburn on Saturday, the Bears have to be better in hopes of upsetting the Tigers.

2. WR Jadon Porter OR Dre'lon Miller

Both Louis Brown and Gavin Freeman are cemented into the starting lineup, and with Taz Williams out with a broken collarbone, Baylor will rely on both Jadon Porter and Dre'lon Miller as its No. 3 and No. 4 WR for the time being.

Porter caught nine passes last season for the Bears and knows Jake Spavital's offense. As for Miller, he is an all-around talent and Baylor can use him in a multitude of ways. Expect both of these players to see a lot of reps on Saturday as Spavital changes his looks against the Tigers' defense.

1. RB Caden Knighten

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Returning from a season-ending injury sustained last year, Dawson Pendergrass is Baylor's starting RB. But that doesn't mean he's going to see 20-plus carries in the game.

In all reality, both Caden Knighten and Michael Turner are going to see touches, but Knighten could be the key to this offense. He is fast, explosive, and can make plays out of the backfield.

Pendergrass is expected to have a big game for Baylor, but keep an eye on Knighten, who will likely be the first RB off the bench, and he could produce some highlight plays.

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