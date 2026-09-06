PFF Grades, Snap Counts to Know Following Baylor Football's Tough Loss to Auburn

It was yet another heartbreaking loss for the Baylor faithful. The Bears had every opportunity to win the game against Auburn on Saturday, but self-inflicted wounds, and a half of a yard is what stopped Baylor from going 1-0.

DJ Lagway battled his two early turnovers and a bum ankle to give Baylor a chance to win. But TE Matthew Klopfenstein came away short as Dave Aranda attempted a two-point conversion in hopes of beating Auburn. Instead, the Bears fell 17-16 as time expired.

The Bears' defense was improved and looked much different than last year. They were physical and impressed against a dangerous Auburn attack. But the offense couldn't finish enough drives and that left the Bears empty-handed.

Here are Baylor's PFF grades, along with snap counts to know.

Top 10 offensive players

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WR Gavin Freeman - 85.0 grade RB Dawson Pendergrass - 76.2 RB Caden Knighten - 72.2 QB DJ Lagway - 72.1 WR Jadon Porter - 65.5 WR Louis Brown - 64.8 RT Cole Rhett - 63.8 RT Logan Moore - 61.4 C Koltin Sieracki - 59.4 TE Hawkins Polley - 59.1

Bottom five offensive players

TE Matthew Klopfenstein - 48.6 grade TE Tony Livingston - 51.6 RB Michael Turner - 51.7 LT Kaden Sieracki - 52.0 WR Dre'lon Miller - 52.8

Top 10 defensive players

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S Micah Gifford - 92.6 grade DT Traevon Mitchell - 90.5 DE Jordan Mack - 78.7 DT Devonte Tezino - 78.6 Edge Garrick Ponder - 74.2 LB Kaleb Arterberry - 72.7 S Bo Onu - 72.4 CB Reggie Bush - 71.9 CB Devon Jordan - 71.6 S Devin Turner - 70.3

Bottom five defensive players

LB Kyland Reed - 52.5 grade CB LeVar Thornton - 55.5 DT Jamaal Whyce - 58.0 LB Travion Barnes - 62.8 LB Kedrick Walker - 63.2

Snap counts to know

Dawson Pendergrass dominated the snaps at RB. He had 61 of 102 total snaps. Caden Knighten had 28 and Michael Turner had 12.

TE Hawkins Polley's name was mentioned several times, but he had the third-most snaps at TE (18). Matthew Klopfenstein had 67 snaps and Florida transfer Tony Livingston and 20.

Colorado transfer Dre'lon Miller saw 16 snaps in the game. Gavin Freeman played in 101 snaps, Louis Brown saw 100 snaps, and Jadon Porter had 72 snaps.

With Jacob Redding lost to the season, both Devin Turner (59) and Tyler Turner (41) stepped up. Colby McCalister also saw 36 snaps.

JACK Ryan Davis saw the most snaps of any lineman, playing in 46 snaps. Hosea Wheeler saw 41 snaps.

S Micah Gifford graded out the best, but he played in just 18 snaps in the game.

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