4 Studs, 3 Duds from Baylor Football's Week 1 Loss vs. Auburn Tigers

The first game of the year is officially in the books and let's not start pointing fingers at anybody just yet. The loss is still fresh and you'd be well within your right as a Baylor fan to be upset. However, Saturday's defeat can be used as a learning experience and help to get the Bears back on the path to success for the rest of the season.

There are still positives to take away from today's game as well as some of the negatives that we'll also point out. There is always a lesson to be learned from defeat. A difficult lesson to have to learn once the season's begun, but that's where Baylor currently finds itself.

The Bears would fall 17-16 to the Tigers.

In this article, we'll underline a few positions that underperformed today, but we'll also be highlighting and bringing to the forefront the players that did their 1/11th and then some today.

Stud: Quarterback DJ Lagway

Initially coming out of the gates like a house on fire, Lagway had snaps to his passes that spun with a tight spiral. He showed his desire to use his feet and be mobile, but after hurting his right ankle in the first quarter, he was noticeably less mobile.

However, that's exactly why he gets the "Stud" rating this week. Even on bad leg, Lagway didn't just give up. Even after a couple of turnovers, he stayed composed.

By the end of the first half, the wrap around Lagway's ankle was bulky and clearly Lagway was in pain, even requiring the assistance of his fellow teammates to head into the locker room when halftime finally arrived. When the second half came around, Lagway had less overall wrapping on his ankle, but he was still as immobile, mostly standing in the pocket and firing each pass as quickly as he was able.

Lagway showed great tenacity in the face of adversity, trailing through most of the game and dealing with a weakened ankle, he still kept competing.

Stud: Wide Receiver Gavin Freeman

Sep 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Christian Neptune (8) tackles Baylor Bears wide receiver Gavin Freeman (6) in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Having a career day for himself, and nearly a career day for a college wide receiver, Freeman would finish with 12 receptions for 154 yards and a touchdown. Freeman may not be the biggest player on the field, but he certainly has shown that he can make one of the biggest impacts.

Stud: Punter Palmer Williams:

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears punter Palmer Williams (94) punts the ball against the Houston Cougars during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's earned every accolade that he's received thus far. Williams' leg has the capability to flip field position averaging over 50 yards each punt, and he's accurate enough to pin the opponent tight against their own goal line. He might just be the best punter in the Big XII and even the entire country.



Stud: The Entire Baylor Defense

Quarterback sacks, Tackles for loss, Interceptions...I don't think anybody expected this kind of performance against Auburn. They might not have won the game today, but they certainly did as much as they could to prevent Baylor from losing it.

The Bears finished the day with 11 TFLs, five sacks, and three interceptions.

Dud: Head Coach Dave Aranda

Sep 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda on the sideline against the Auburn Tigers in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Try as I may, I will always have an issue with going for it on 4th down when the opportunity to kick a field goal is in play. You can explain whatever reasoning you like, and I may very well be in the minority with my thinking, but it's the only aspect of Coach Aranda's football philosophy that I have a real aversion to.

Missed opportunities for points because you're trying to gain a first down and potentially more points is commendable, but that line of thinking cost Baylor chances at points in this game, and will continue to do so in the games to come this season.

Going for two points instead of just kicking the PAT at the end of the game? Precisely in Coach Aranda's wheelhouse, but precisely the reason he's a "Dud" this week.

Dud: Quarterback DJ Lagway

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, he played most of the game with an injured ankle. Yes he's also listed as one of the studs of this game. But in the second half, incompletion after incompletion led to terrible second half stats for Lagway as he went 27-57 for 333 yards overall, but only 10-29 for 134 yards in the second half.

Dud: Wide Receiver Jadon Porter

Auburn Tigers defensive back Rayshawn Pleasant (4) is called for pass interference on Baylor Bears wide receiver Jadon Porter (3) as Auburn Tigers take on Baylor Bears in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. Auburn Tigers lead Baylor Bears 10-7 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Two dropped passes that would have been touchdowns. Two. In his hands, but then onto the turf as incompletions. It happens. But to be listed as a "stud" those are the kinds of completions that need to be made.

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