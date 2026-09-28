Baylor Football PFF Grades, Snap Counts After a Close Win Against First In-Conference Opponent
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DJ Lagway took the scene Saturday at home to face off against Baylor's first in-conference opponent. Although it wasn't the most dominant offensive performance, Lagway and the Bears found a way to put up 23 points, with 221 yards through the air and 116 on the ground.
Dawson Pendergrass had an exceptional game with 85 yards on just 16 carries. Lagway wasn't the most accurate, but when he needed to make a few deep-ball throws, he connected with Jadon Porter for a 33-yard touchdown catch and a few solid passes to leading wide receiver Gavin Freeman.
In the end, the Bears did enough to top the struggling Colorado offense, which ended up benching Julian Lewis after the first half. Definitely need to see more out of Lagway; he just looked inconsistent at times and didn't have the best awareness when it came to making the right throws at the right time.
Here's how players graded out via PFF.
Top 10 Offensive Players
1. RT Cole Rhett - 74.7 grade
2. C Koltin Sieracki - 72.4 grade
3. TE Hawkins Polley - 71.5 grade
4. HB Ryelan Morris - 68.2 grade
5. HB Dawson Pendergrass - 67.3 grade
6. HB Caden Knighten - 66.4 grade
7. WR Dre'lon Miller - 65.6 grade
8. RT Logan Moore - 63.2 grade
9. RT Cooper Lovelace - 63.1 grade
10. WR Jadon Porter - 62.8 grade
Bottom Five Offensive Players
1. TE Matthew Klopfenstein - 47.7 grade
2. TE Tony Livingston - 53.0 grade
3. HB Michael Turner - 53.2 grade
4. RG Nate Kibble - 53.3 grade
5. WR Taz Williams Jr. - 53.6 grade
Top 10 Defensive Players
1. OLB Garrick Ponder - 79.8 grade
2. LE Jordan Mack - 77.1 grade
3. SS Micah Gifford - 75.7 grade
4. DT Kamren Washington - 75.5 grade
5. FS Daniel Cobbs - 75.3 grade
6. FS Colby McCalister - 74.4 grade
7. FS Bo Onu - 73.4 grade
8. MLB Travion Barnes - 73.2 grade
9. MLB Kedrick Walker - 72.1 grade
10. RE Jackson Blackwell - 69.0 grade
Bottom Five Defensive Players
1. SS Tyler Turner - 53.7 grade
2. CB LeVar Thornton Jr. - 53.7 grade
3. RE Kyler Jordan - 54.5 grade
4. NT Hosea Wheeler - 57.6 grade
5. OLB Ryan Davis - 58.1 grade
Snap Counts and Things To Note
- Four safeties in the top 10 PFF grades
- Second consecutive game Hosea Wheeler in bottom five
- RT Cole Rhett jumps from six snaps last week to over 31 this week
- SS Micah Gifford jumps from 39 snaps to over 54 this week
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Tyler is a writer for Baylor Bears On SI with a deep focus on football and basketball. Professional stat cruncher and high school athlete. Passionate NFL, college, and NBA fan. I love sports and want to put that passion into my writing.Follow TylerGillum_83