DJ Lagway took the scene Saturday at home to face off against Baylor's first in-conference opponent. Although it wasn't the most dominant offensive performance, Lagway and the Bears found a way to put up 23 points, with 221 yards through the air and 116 on the ground.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) passes the ball against the Colorado Buffaloes during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dawson Pendergrass had an exceptional game with 85 yards on just 16 carries. Lagway wasn't the most accurate, but when he needed to make a few deep-ball throws, he connected with Jadon Porter for a 33-yard touchdown catch and a few solid passes to leading wide receiver Gavin Freeman.

In the end, the Bears did enough to top the struggling Colorado offense, which ended up benching Julian Lewis after the first half. Definitely need to see more out of Lagway; he just looked inconsistent at times and didn't have the best awareness when it came to making the right throws at the right time.

Here's how players graded out via PFF.

Top 10 Offensive Players

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Dawson Pendergrass (35) carries the ball against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. RT Cole Rhett - 74.7 grade

2. C Koltin Sieracki - 72.4 grade

3. TE Hawkins Polley - 71.5 grade

4. HB Ryelan Morris - 68.2 grade

5. HB Dawson Pendergrass - 67.3 grade

6. HB Caden Knighten - 66.4 grade

7. WR Dre'lon Miller - 65.6 grade

8. RT Logan Moore - 63.2 grade

9. RT Cooper Lovelace - 63.1 grade

10. WR Jadon Porter - 62.8 grade

Bottom Five Offensive Players

1. TE Matthew Klopfenstein - 47.7 grade

2. TE Tony Livingston - 53.0 grade

3. HB Michael Turner - 53.2 grade

4. RG Nate Kibble - 53.3 grade

5. WR Taz Williams Jr. - 53.6 grade

Top 10 Defensive Players

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. OLB Garrick Ponder - 79.8 grade

2. LE Jordan Mack - 77.1 grade

3. SS Micah Gifford - 75.7 grade

4. DT Kamren Washington - 75.5 grade

5. FS Daniel Cobbs - 75.3 grade

6. FS Colby McCalister - 74.4 grade

7. FS Bo Onu - 73.4 grade

8. MLB Travion Barnes - 73.2 grade

9. MLB Kedrick Walker - 72.1 grade

10. RE Jackson Blackwell - 69.0 grade

Bottom Five Defensive Players

1. SS Tyler Turner - 53.7 grade

2. CB LeVar Thornton Jr. - 53.7 grade

3. RE Kyler Jordan - 54.5 grade

4. NT Hosea Wheeler - 57.6 grade

5. OLB Ryan Davis - 58.1 grade

Snap Counts and Things To Note

Four safeties in the top 10 PFF grades

Second consecutive game Hosea Wheeler in bottom five

RT Cole Rhett jumps from six snaps last week to over 31 this week

SS Micah Gifford jumps from 39 snaps to over 54 this week

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