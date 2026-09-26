6 Studs and 2 Duds From Baylor's First Big 12 Win of the Season Against Colorado

A win always feels better than a loss. However, this game was ugly in spots. Some bright and shining familiar faces starred in today's victory over Colorado though, and some fell short of the desired mark. From a questionable performance at quarterback to real positivity from the special teams units, every position matters.

Dud: DJ Lagway

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) passes the ball against the Colorado Buffaloes during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His first home game as a Baylor Bear didn't exactly impress as DJ Lagway went 19-39 for 221 yards and 2 touchdowns. Lagway didn't show much to prove why he was hyped up before the start of the season. After he sat out the past two games with a right ankle injury Lagway's mobility still seems in question. If this is what can be expected from Lagway for the rest of the season though, Baylor should be worried. He may improve as the season continues, but today was a rough game to watch as something about Lagway was just off in this game.

Stud: Jayden McGowan

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Jayden McGowan (15) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In today's game against Colorado, McGowan only continued his pattern of success. Only catching two passes on the day for 34 yards, it was on punt return where McGowan really shined against the Buffaloes. 7 returns for 139 yards with a long of 36 saw the Bears routinely getting the chance to start offensive drives already past midfield. McGowan is going to return a punt for a touchdown at some point this season as several returns from McGowan were just one more block from being able to find pay dirt.

Stud: Gavin Freeman

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Gavin Freeman (6) makes a catch against the Colorado Buffaloes during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is there anything that Gavin Freeman can't catch? Once again Freeman was everywhere and hauling in everything, catching six passes for 59 yards and a touchdown. Freeman's ability to personify the phrase "when he's covered, he's open" is only going to continue to get better as the season goes along.

For opposing defenses the rest of the year, Freeman is going to give them nightmares. He's quick, is generally sure-handed, and in this game Freeman once again showed why he is one of the best wide receivers in the country. And did you see that hurdle in the fourth quarter?

Stud: The Entire Baylor Defense

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) is tackled by Baylor Bears safety Micah Gifford (24) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Instead of this list of studs becoming twenty players deep, once again I'm declaring the entire Bears defense a collective stud. The defensive line refusing to allow the Buffaloes to gain any yard not fought tooth and nail for and the secondary clamping down on the Colorado receivers, not to forget the linebackers providing constant pressure and hunting for the ball. 5 quarterback sacks, 13 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble and recovery prevented the Buffaloes from doing much offensively to truly concern the Bears.

A bit of a slow start for the defense slowly turned into another smothering performance. After stuffing a fourth and short attempt in the second quarter, the momentum began to swing back to Baylor's favor as they would score a touchdown on the following drive on a Lagway pass to Freeman.

Stud: Running Back Ryelan Morris

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Ryelan Morris (25) carries the ball against the Colorado Buffaloes during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The true freshman might not be the largest athlete on the Bears team, but he's certainly among the most explosive. Getting more snaps in the game against Colorado than any others currently this season, Morris was able to show off his explosiveness. Though he didn't see much action overall, his elusiveness and quickness were both on display when Morris was on the field.

Stud: Kicker Rhett Armstrong

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears kicker Rhett Armstrong (98) kicks a field goal against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Showing that he's got range from at least 54 yards, Rhett Armstrong played a vital role in assuring Baylor's victory today. Successfully connecting on all three of his field goal attempts (and 2 PATs), 11 of Baylor's 23 total points can be attributed directly to Armstrong. For a guy who only played about 15 seconds, I'd say that's a pretty studly performance.

Stud: Punter Palmer Williams

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears punter Palmer Williams (94) punts the ball against the Houston Cougars during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Palmer Williams has an uncanny ability to down an opponent deep in their own territory. Numerous times in this game the Buffaloes found themselves in the shadow of their own end zone by way of Williams having a punt downed within the five yard line. Not only can he pinpoint the punt at the five, but Williams can also flip field position by kicking it 50+ yards.

Dud: The Bears Running Game/ Offensive Line

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears mascot Marigold rings the Bear Bell after Baylor scored a touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's bad. It's not that Dawson Pendergrass, Caden Knighten, Michael Turner, and Ryelan Morris aren't talented; because they are. But not being able to move the ball anywhere near effectively is going to start costing the Bears games. 3.3 yards per run throughout the game is lousy way to keep an offense balanced. And yes, I get that the Bears were able to gain better yards when they were important late in the game, but that doesn't excuse the general lack of production in the rest of it.

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