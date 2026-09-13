Baylor Football Report Card: How Each Position Graded in Win VS. Prairie View A&M

The Bears entered this game with some key players out, but that was no issue after a big win against the Panthers. Here's how each position group looked in the 44-3 win.

Quarterback: B

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Nate Bennett (12) throws a pass against the Prairie View A&M Panthers during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nate Bennett was the starter for this game as DJ Lagway is still recovering from a sprained ankle. I was pleased with his performance other than the two interceptions. He ended the game with 301 yards, going 23/35.

Bennett made some impressive throws and looked comfortable in the pocket, where he was able to show off his arm talent.

Edward Griffin also got some playing time and ended up going 2/6 and threw an interception. It could've been a better debut for Griffin, but it was good for him to get some live game experience.

Wide Receiver: A

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Jayden McGowan (15) runs after the catch for a touchdown against the Prairie View A&M Panthers during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once again, Gavin Freeman had an impressive performance. He came away with 10 receptions and 104 receiving yards. Jayden McGowan ended up with three receptions for 67 yards and is one of the receivers who is stepping up. Dre'lon Miller and Louis Brown IV each had one reception.

Overall, I have nothing bad to say about this group's performance, but I would like to see some of the other guys step up.

Running Back: B+

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Caden Knighten (11) carries the ball for a touchdown against Prairie View A&M Panthers cornerback Jalen O'Neal (15) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dawson Pendergrass led the team with 69 rushing yards, and Caden Knighten came away with 66. Michael Turner and Ryelan Morris both had 5 carries. Turner had 41 yards and averaged 8.2 yards per carry, and Morris picked up 32 yards.

As expected, this group had a solid game and combined for over 200 rushing yards.

This team will have to be consistent with the run game in Big 12 play. A lot of that will be up to the offensive line.

Tight End: B-

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Hawkins Polley (86) carries the ball against the Prairie View A&M Panthers during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This group combined for four receptions and 44 yards. This was better than last week's performance. Florida Transfer Tony Livingston picked up a 19-yard reception after not making much of an impact last week.

Offensive Line: B-

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears offensive lineman Logan Moore (77) in action against the Prairie View A&M Panthers during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This group still needs to improve, but Head Coach Dave Aranda believes that they will. The penalties by Asher Hale need to be cleaned up, and the run game has to be better.

Aranda stated that he wants to be able to run the ball even when the other team is expecting a run, and he said that they aren't at the level right now.

The offensive line did a solid job of protecting Bennett in the pocket and giving him time to throw.

Defensive Line: A

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Prairie View A&M Panthers quarterback Tevin Carter (21) is sacked by Baylor Bears defensive end Zavion Hardy (93) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defensive line continued to impress me in this game. They came away with four sacks and held Prairie View A&M to just 36 rushing yards. Other than the opening drive, this group dominated the Panthers and held them scoreless.

Despite losing Devonte Tezino early in the game due to an injury, there is great depth in this group, and it continues to be one of the biggest positives for Baylor through the first two games.

Linebackers: A

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Garrick Ponder (13) reacts after a play against the Prairie View A&M Panthers during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The linebackers had another solid performance against Prairie View A&M. They were a big part of limiting the Panthers' rushing attack and offense as a whole.

Prairie View A&M totaled 110 yards, and the linebackers played a big role in limiting their offense.

Secondary: A+

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears cornerback LeVar Thornton Jr. (25) in action against the Prairie View A&M Panthers during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was a strong performance by the secondary. The Panthers were held to just 74 yards in the air on a total of 27 pass attempts. This group completely took away Prairie View A&M's passing game.

They didn't come away with any takeaways, but that wasn't a problem with how well this defense played after the first drive. Performances like this will be needed once the Bears reach Big 12 play.

Special Teams: A-

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears kicker Rhett Armstrong (98) prepares to kick a field goal against the Prairie View A&M Panthers during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The special teams unit had a solid game. Rhett Armstrong went 3-for-4 on field goals and hit from 46,45, and 22 yards. He also went 5-for-5 on extra points. A game like this was a good confidence booster for Armstrong.

On top of that, Garrick Ponder blocked a punt for the Bears. Overall, it was a good performance by the special teams unit.

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