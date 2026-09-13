4 Studs and 1 Dud From Baylor's Win Against Prairie View A&M

The Prairie View A&M Panthers were Baylor's opponents this week, and after Saturday's win, there were a few players who stood tall and a few who stumbled. In this article, we'll be providing our choices and editorial take on who were the "Studs and Duds" from this week. And, after this week's performance, there are no lack of choices.

Stud: Quarterback Nate Bennett

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Nate Bennett (12) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Prairie View A&M Panthers during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He gets all of the credit for stepping up on short notice to claim the starting position for the week in lieu of the ankle injury to DJ Lagway (suffered during last week's game against Auburn). However, with the three year Baylor veteran knowing Coach Aranda's offense and schemes about as well as one of Baylor's current quarterbacks possibly could, Bennett was up to the task today.

He excelled and passed his first test with flying colors. It was a tall order to ask Bennett to lead the Baylor offense that still hasn't exactly found itself, but the facts are the facts and the result of Saturday's game is in no short part due to Bennett's decision-making.

A mistake here or there, sure. However, nothing that Bennett did in this game caused Baylor to be at risk of losing this game. For a back-up quarterback making his first career start because the original first string quarterback got hurt the week previous though, Nate Bennett was a stud in the game against Prairie View A&M.

Stud: Defensive Coordinator Joe Klanderman

Sep 6, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman looks on during a timeout in the fourth quarter of a game against the Army Black Knights at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Klanderman has been able to do with the Baylor defense in the first two games of this season is just leaps and bounds significantly improved from the Bears team from last season. Pressure on the quarterback, stifling the running game, smothering receivers in coverage, and even forcing some turnovers, whatever Klanderman's defensive squad wanted to do in this week's game against Prairie View A&M, they did.

The injury to Devonte Tezino will leave large shoes to fill in the defensive line, but Klanderman has the personnel and schematic know-how to be able to compensate if Tezino ends up being out for an extended period.

Stud: Wide Receiver Jayden McGowan

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Jayden McGowan (15) catches a pass for a touchdown against Prairie View A&M Panthers defensive back Fitzroy Ledgister (14) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Gavin Freeman was credited as a "Stud" for his performance in last week's game against Auburn, McGowan deserves that distinction for his efforts in this week's game against Prairie View A&M. Finishing with three receptions for 67 yards and two touchdowns (one touchdown technically was a running touchdown due to the pass to McGowan being labeled as a backwards pass). The game plan this week looked to be to make sure to get more receivers involved, and McGowan stepped up this week when his name was called.

Stud: The Entire Baylor Defense

Sep 15, 2018; Waco, TX, USA; A view of the logo on a Baylor Bears helmet during the game between the Bears and the Duke Blue Devils at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the second week in a row, the Bears' defense was aggressive and impressive. Unwilling to give up any yards that weren't ferociously fought to earn, to narrow down the overall performance to only a single player would be a disservice to the other members of the defensive unit that all looked to behave as one.

Dud: Kicker Rhett Armstrong

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears kicker Rhett Armstrong (98) prepares to kick a field goal against the Prairie View A&M Panthers during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's be honest; this one's going to feel like an argument of semantics and like we're just splitting hairs, but as a field goal kicker, the only mission is to successfully kick field goals. Armstrong completed his first two attempts this game (45 and 46 yards long, respectively) but missed on his third attempt (41 yards) near the end of the first half wide to the right, and successfully converting his fourth attempt of the evening (22 yards).

Baylor may not have needed a field goal to secure the victory in this particular game, but a missed field goal can absolutely spell disaster in a game (such as last week's game against Auburn) where three points could swing the result from loss-win. Armstrong is still a young kicker, and has the leg power to be able to make a 50+ yard attempt, the only question is whether he has the accuracy.

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