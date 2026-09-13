4 Studs and 1 Dud From Baylor's Win Against Prairie View A&M
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The Prairie View A&M Panthers were Baylor's opponents this week, and after Saturday's win, there were a few players who stood tall and a few who stumbled. In this article, we'll be providing our choices and editorial take on who were the "Studs and Duds" from this week. And, after this week's performance, there are no lack of choices.
Stud: Quarterback Nate Bennett
He gets all of the credit for stepping up on short notice to claim the starting position for the week in lieu of the ankle injury to DJ Lagway (suffered during last week's game against Auburn). However, with the three year Baylor veteran knowing Coach Aranda's offense and schemes about as well as one of Baylor's current quarterbacks possibly could, Bennett was up to the task today.
He excelled and passed his first test with flying colors. It was a tall order to ask Bennett to lead the Baylor offense that still hasn't exactly found itself, but the facts are the facts and the result of Saturday's game is in no short part due to Bennett's decision-making.
A mistake here or there, sure. However, nothing that Bennett did in this game caused Baylor to be at risk of losing this game. For a back-up quarterback making his first career start because the original first string quarterback got hurt the week previous though, Nate Bennett was a stud in the game against Prairie View A&M.
Stud: Defensive Coordinator Joe Klanderman
What Klanderman has been able to do with the Baylor defense in the first two games of this season is just leaps and bounds significantly improved from the Bears team from last season. Pressure on the quarterback, stifling the running game, smothering receivers in coverage, and even forcing some turnovers, whatever Klanderman's defensive squad wanted to do in this week's game against Prairie View A&M, they did.
The injury to Devonte Tezino will leave large shoes to fill in the defensive line, but Klanderman has the personnel and schematic know-how to be able to compensate if Tezino ends up being out for an extended period.
Stud: Wide Receiver Jayden McGowan
If Gavin Freeman was credited as a "Stud" for his performance in last week's game against Auburn, McGowan deserves that distinction for his efforts in this week's game against Prairie View A&M. Finishing with three receptions for 67 yards and two touchdowns (one touchdown technically was a running touchdown due to the pass to McGowan being labeled as a backwards pass). The game plan this week looked to be to make sure to get more receivers involved, and McGowan stepped up this week when his name was called.
Stud: The Entire Baylor Defense
For the second week in a row, the Bears' defense was aggressive and impressive. Unwilling to give up any yards that weren't ferociously fought to earn, to narrow down the overall performance to only a single player would be a disservice to the other members of the defensive unit that all looked to behave as one.
Dud: Kicker Rhett Armstrong
Let's be honest; this one's going to feel like an argument of semantics and like we're just splitting hairs, but as a field goal kicker, the only mission is to successfully kick field goals. Armstrong completed his first two attempts this game (45 and 46 yards long, respectively) but missed on his third attempt (41 yards) near the end of the first half wide to the right, and successfully converting his fourth attempt of the evening (22 yards).
Baylor may not have needed a field goal to secure the victory in this particular game, but a missed field goal can absolutely spell disaster in a game (such as last week's game against Auburn) where three points could swing the result from loss-win. Armstrong is still a young kicker, and has the leg power to be able to make a 50+ yard attempt, the only question is whether he has the accuracy.
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Brad is a writer and contributes to the Baylor Bears on SI, with aspirations to share his own unique thoughts and perspectives with fans. Whether through the facts and figures of the past or the untold potential and triumphs of the future, sports have always been a large influence on Brad's storytelling and life overall. His inspiration to write began while watching sports when he first noticed the highs and lows of each game, each quarter, each play; there's a story in each of them worth telling, and he wanted to tell them.Follow TheBradTeague