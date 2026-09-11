What Nate Bennett Needs to do in First Career Start for Baylor Football

Early in the game against Auburn, big-time Baylor transfer DJ Lagway sustained a right ankle sprain. And while he played through the pain, showing off his arm talent, Lagway's is all but officially not playing on Saturday against Prairie View A&M.

The Bears have yet to come out and formally say Lagway is OUT, but sources have spoken to both On3 and ESPN to share that Lagway will be withheld from the game as Big 12 play starts in two weeks.

While Baylor has Nate Bennett OR Edward Griffin as the backup to Lagway on its depth chart, sources have told ESPN that it will be Bennett drawing the start against the Panthers. We could also see both Griffin and freshman Quinn Murphy in the game.

But with Griffin gearing up to start, here are three things we want to see from the third-year QB.

Manage the game

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Baylor enters the game as nearly five-touchdown favorites. But the Bears aren't playing a bad opponent — Prairie View A&M won the SWAC last season and knows how to win games. Baylor can't afford for Nate Bennett to come into the game and force things.

Jake Spavital is going to likely have a simple game plan for Bennett entering the contest. Getting him into rhythm will be key and Bennett needs to allow the defense to dictate what he does. Check the football down if needed, but don't force throws and turn the ball over.

Baylor's talent level is much too high to lose this game, but if the Bears start turning the football over at a high rate, upsets can happen.

Lean on the rushing attack

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Baylor's rushing attack didn't live up to expectations last weekend against Auburn. The Bears are expected to have an elite run game, but Auburn could be the best front Baylor faces all season. With DJ Lagway not playing, the Bears should lean on their run game even more.

Lagway threw the ball 54 times last week, while the entire Baylor team logged 45 carries. Dawson Pendergrass, Caden Knighten, and Michael Turner should have much larger roles this weekend against Prairie View.

With Big 12 play starting soon, Baylor wants to establish its run game, and Nate Bennett should get plenty of practice handing the ball off.

Gives fan a reason to believe

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This might be the biggest key to Nate Bennett's first career start. Since arriving in Waco, Bennett has thrown nine career pass attempts, completing six of them. He doesn't have much experience and he sat behind Sawyer Robertson all of last season.

As we've seen this past week, DJ Lagway is one snap away from not playing football for a week, or longer. Fans need hope in case Lagway would go down in the future with a more serious injury that there is a capable backup behind him.

While Prairie View won't go down without a fight, this is the best possible start for Bennett. Playing with some talented playmakers and against an FCS opponent, it could build confidence in Bennett, his team, and the fans.

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