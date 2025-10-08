Baylor’s Sawyer Robertson remains most overlooked QB after being named to another watchlist
Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson keeps checking boxes, yet somehow he’s still flying under the radar.
The senior signal-caller was officially named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Top 25 on Wednesday — a midseason watch list recognizing the nation’s top senior or upperclassman quarterback on pace to graduate.
The honor comes as Robertson leads the nation in passing yards (2,058), passing touchdowns (19), and points responsible for (122) through six games.
Elite Numbers, Little Recognition
Robertson’s season deserves more national attention.
He’s thrown for nearly 300 yards more than any other quarterback in college football, with Duke’s Darian Mensah trailing well behind.
Baylor enters Week 7 ranked 33rd nationally in scoring offense (36.3 points per game) and second in passing yards per game (348.7), only behind Texas Tech.
That production isn’t happening by accident. Robertson’s command of offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes’ system has been clinical, using pace and precision to push defenses to the limit.
Baylor ranks top 25 in field goal attempts per game (21st, 64.1) and top 10 nationally in assists per game equivalent (18.3 per game) — a sign of how efficiently they move the football through the air.
Robertson has thrown three or more touchdowns in each of Baylor’s first five games, tying for the third-longest streak to open a season by a Big 12 quarterback.
The last to do it was former top NFL pick, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in 2018.
His best moment came in the comeback win over then-No. 17 SMU, when he threw for 440 yards and four touchdowns, earning AP National Player of the Week and Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week honors.
Leadership Worthy of the Golden Arm
The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award has long represented leadership, toughness, and integrity — traits that Robertson embodies as much as his statistics suggest.
The Lubbock native has become the steadying force for a Baylor Bears team sitting at 4–2, now looking to regain momentum and confidence in a crowded Big 12 race.
With unbeaten BYU and Texas Tech setting the pace atop the conference, Robertson’s consistency and command will be critical to keeping Baylor in the mix.
And if he keeps producing at this level, it won’t just be the Golden Arm committee taking notice — it’ll be the rest of college football realizing that Sawyer Robertson might be one of the best quarterbacks in the country, period.