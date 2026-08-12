Baylor Football's Updated D-Line Depth After Signing USF Transfer Traevon Mitchell

One day after receiving positive news regarding defensive lineman Hosea Wheeler, Baylor heard of more good news on Wednesday morning.

With Wheeler in line to play, at least most of the year for Baylor, the Bears bolstered their depth along the defensive line by signing transfer Traevon Mitchell. With the class of 2022 being granted a fifth year of eligibility, Mitchell was able to enter the transfer portal.

NEW: USF transfer DL Traevon Mitchell has committed to Baylor, @PeteNakos reports.



Mitchell totaled 29 tackles and 2 sacks last season. https://t.co/D7RAj3Emfj pic.twitter.com/2T0OIlPxSa — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) August 12, 2026

Mitchell heads to Waco after playing two seasons at Chowan and one season at West Florida. He made it to South Florida last season, where he played in 12 games.

What Baylor is getting in Mitchell

The 6-foot, 282-pound defensive lineman posted 29 tackles, six tackles for loss, and two sacks last season. In 2024, he was the Gulf South Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Year. In that season, Mitchell recorded 46 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks.

According to Pro Football Focus, Mitchell was USF's top run stopper. He had a team-best 82.3 run defense grade. He had an overall defensive grade of 80.2, which was the second-best on the team as well. Mitchell saw the 11th-most snaps on the Bulls' defense.

Mitchell saw snaps at both nose tackle and defensive tackle during the 2025 season with South Florida.

Baylor's defensive line depth with Mitchell

Prior to Mitchell coming into the fold, Baylor already felt like it had a deep and experienced defensive line. Dave Aranda changed the way he attacked the transfer portal, wanting to build from the inside out.

"Yeah, our D-line is really good," Joe Klanderman said this fall. "I mean, our D-line is deep. They're explosive. They play well together. They communicate well together. They're playing hard. That's a thing, too. The expectations coming from different programs or even here a year ago, how they played and what we're expecting them to do now."

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So where does Mitchell fit in?

Hosea Wheeler is locked in as the starting nose tackle. Baylor also landed both Jordan Mack and Kamren Washington from the transfer portal and both of them likely have an edge at defensive end and defensive tackle.

Mitchell likely won't press for a starting job, at least right away, but he could factor into the rotation this season.

We could see Jamaal Whyce shift in and back up Hosea Wheeler at nose tackle, which would then free up a spot at defensive tackle. That could leave either Devonte Tezino or Mitchell backing Washington up in 2026.

Either way, fall camp will continue to allow the position battles to unfold and depth appears to be great in Waco.