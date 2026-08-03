4 Baylor Football Returning Starters With the Most to Prove This Season

Baylor football has few returning starters from its five-win season a year ago. The Bears lost a lot of players to the transfer portal, and Dave Aranda went out and added talent to replenish the roster.

But there are still returning starters and a few of them have something to prove in fall camp. That might be that they deserve more playing time, in a big camp battle, or need to show they are fully healthy and ready to play.

Here are four former starters who need to prove something in fall camp.

LB Travion Barnes

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After losing Keaton Thomas and Phoenix Jackson from last season, Baylor is going to heavily rely on Travion Barnes to lead the room — along with Kyland Reed and Kaleb Burns. Barnes has proven production, he was a top-five tackler in college football two seasons ago with FIU.

But after a devastating injury last season, Barnes will re-take the field in a game setting in Week 1 against Auburn. Barnes knows he can play football and he can do so at a high level, but sometime it's that mental side of things that's hard to shake.

Season-ending injuries take time to come back from and although Barnes is healthy and ready to have a bounce-back season for the Bears, he needs a good fall camp for the mental edge and to prove to himself that he's ready to go.

OL Koltin Sieracki

I'm using returning starter loosely here since Koltin Sieracki started just three games last season. But the offensive lineman did appear in 11 games for the Bears and he played plenty of snaps. Sieracki started at both center and guard for Jake Spavital's offense.

But Sieracki's outlook only became bigger after news broke that transfer Yakiri Walker didn't get his injunction granted. Walker was expected to start this season at center, transferring from Memphis, and while another trial is set for October, Baylor needs to have its offensive line sorted out before then.

Sieracki will likely get the first crack at being the starting center and he has to show he can do it on a regular basis. Building chemistry with quarterback DJ Lagway is key, along with being a vocal leader of the line.

CB Reggie Bush II

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Baylor's cornerback room is going to look different this season with LeVar Thornton being the only full-time returning starter in the group. Reggie Bush II started the final five games for Baylor last season, also appearing in 10 games total.

With Joe Klanderman coming over as the new defensive coordinator, there will be stiff competition as to who starts at corner this season. You can lock Thornton into a starting role and players like Devon Jordan, Jayden Rowe, Calvin Simpson-Hunt, and Stilton McKelvey, among others, will compete.

Bush has to prove he's still one of the best options on the team, or if he gets passed up, his starting days in Waco could be over.

DL Devonte Tezino

Like a lot of position groups on Baylor's team, Devonte Tezino is the lone returner on the interior of the line. Tezino started seven games for the Bears last season, playing in all 12 games as a major part of the rotation.

Tezino had 24 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one sack for the Bears. But it might be more difficult for Tezino to find time this season. With Baylor changing its blueprint up, the Bears used their NIL money from the inside out.

Additions of Hosea Wheeler, Jamaal Whyce Jr., Kamren Washington, and Jordan Mack made Baylor stronger and those four players are going to see playing time this season. Tezino has to prove in fall camp that with his experience in Waco, he deserves to see plenty of playing time in 2026.