Former Baylor Heisman Winner Robert Griffin III Reacts to ESPN's Top 2000s QB List

Recently, ESPN named the top 100 college quarterbacks from the year 2000 to present. On the list, there were two Baylor signal callers ranked. At No. 99, Bryce Petty was ranked, and then at No. 10 former Heisman winner Robert Griffin III saw his name listed.

QBs like Marcus Mariota, Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray, and Deshaun Watson all were ranked just above RG3. And while he appreciated being ranked by ESPN, the former No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick believes he should have been higher due to what he accomplished at Baylor, which isn't a blue blood program.

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"Yeah, man. First, everybody that was on the list is deserving of being on the list," Griffin III said on his podcast Outta Pockett. "The bottom line is, I think I should be higher. Any quarterback you ask them, they're going to say, "Hey, would would you take this guy over you?" No quarterback in their right mind is going to say, "Yeah."

"No, I just think from my aspect of it, when you talk about impact and where a quarterback did what he did, for us to win the Heisman Trophy at Baylor University — was unheard of, beating out the the Blue Blood program. So, I think that type of impact with the efficiency that we had, throwing the football down the field, certainly warrants us being higher than number 10.

"But, hey, we're blessed to be on the list and and excited for all the quarterbacks that made it. Yeah, I for sure think I should be higher than that. So, you know, we're not saying that we're looking for respect cuz that's obviously a respectable ranking. We're just saying that the is the list is wrong. Okay. It's wrong."

RG3's blazing career in Waco

One of the top players to ever walk the halls in Waco, RG3 put Baylor football back on the map. The former All-American helped Baylor get back to its winning ways. The Bears hadn't had a winning season in 13 years until Griffin III came into the building.

The Bears were one of the better teams in the country during RG3's Heisman-winning season. For his career, Griffin III threw for 10,366 passing yards, 67% completion rate, 78 TDs, 17 INTs, and ran for 2,254 rushing yards and 33 rushing TDs.

Baylor has had some solid signal callers play for it since RG3 left, like Petty, and most recently Sawyer Robertson. Fans hope that new QB DJ Lagway can bring similar winning success to Waco in 2026.