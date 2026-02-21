Two Baylor Football Quarterbacks Rank Among Top 100 Since 2000

The Baylor Bears might not have the star power like other blue bloods of college football, but the Bears have had a lot of talent walk the halls in Waco.

Recently, ESPN compiled a list of the top 100 quarterbacks since the year 2000, and Baylor had two quarterbacks make the list.

No. 99 Bryce Petty (2011-14)

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Stats: 8,195 passing yards, 63% completion rate, 62 TD, 10 INT, 21 rushing TD

Petty wasn't just one of the best quarterbacks Baylor has ever seen, but he was one of the best college quarterbacks during his two years as a starter. Petty could make all the throws and he was able to keep the Bears in just about every game — thanks to his arm talent.

Baylor was a tough team to defend during the Petty era, and he finished inside the top 10 in both 2013 and 2014 in the Heisman race. Petty was a two-time All-American for Baylor and led the Bears to two-straight Big 12 Championships.

Petty was selected in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. After three seasons with the Jets, he played one season with Miami in 2018.

"Baylor won 22 total games and finished No. 1 in scoring offense in each of Petty's two seasons as a starter. His big arm could make every throw the Bear Raid offense required, and in 2014 he helped to lead BU to its first AP top-10 finish in 63 seasons," wrote ESPN.

No. 10 Robert Griffin III (2008-11)

Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images

Stats:10,366 passing yards, 67% completion rate, 78 TD, 17 INT, 2,254 rushing yards, 33 rushing TD

You could make an argument that RG3 could be ranked much higher than 10th, but it shows just how good Griffin III was to be ranked among the top 10 QBs since the year 2000. Baylor fans are well aware of his story and how he won the Heisman Trophy in 2011.

RG3 became an All-American in that same season, along with being named the Associated Press Player of the Year.

He was selected by the Washington Redskins with the 2nd overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. After being named the Offensive Rookie of the Year, injuries would end up hampering his NFL career.

"Baylor hadn't enjoyed a single winning season in 13 years before Griffin came to town. His senior season, the Bears won 10 games with Griffin throwing and rushing for 4,992 yards and 47 combined TDs and winning the Heisman. He was Baylor's Andrew Luck."