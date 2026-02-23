Baylor's Dave Aranda Enters 2026 on one of the Hottest Seats in College Football

As the college football world trudges through the quiet period of February/early March before spring practice begins across the country, much of the media coverage surrounding the sport is speculating, predicting, or the rumor mill.

One of the most common subjects talked about during the offseason is which coaches are on the hot seat and Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda sits on the hottest in the Big 12 conference, according to CBS Sports' Brad Crawford. The California native was mentioned as a rising star in the industry after leading Baylor to a 12-2 record, Big 12 conference title and a Sugar Bowl win over Georgia to cap off the 2021 season. Since that magical season, Aranda and the Bears have finished with a losing record in three of the past four seasons, including a 5-7 effort in 2025.

Many speculated that Aranda may be shown the door following the resignation of former athletic director Mack Rhoades in November. Baylor president Linda Livingstone followed with a statement of support for Aranda after a review of the program’s leadership. In early December, Doug McNamee was officially announced as the new athletic director. Since McNamee’s hiring, not much has been said about Aranda’s future but common sense would indicate it’s a put up or shut up season for Aranda.

Baylor has built toward a strong 2026 season

Since the conclusion of the 2025 season, the program has undergone a facelift with multiple coaching changes and an overhaul of the roster via the transfer portal. The biggest issue with the 2025 team was the defense, which finished 87th in the FBS and gave up nearly 400 yards per game (392.1). Aranda brought in Kansas State defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman, which will be an interesting journey for many reasons. Austin Woods was promoted from quality control to the offensive line position and brought in Jacori Greer from Coastal Carolina to run the defensive line.

On the roster, Aranda will have to replace the Big 12’s leading passer in Sawyer Robertson, 2025 team leading rusher Bryson Washington, team sack leader Emar’rion Winston, tackles leader Keaton Thomas, Coleton Price (starting center) and DJ Coleman (starting safety) to name a few. The biggest name incoming from the portal is former Florida Gator quarterback DJ Lagway, the 2024 freshman sensation, who struggled in 2025 and will be looking to revitalize his career at his father’s alma mater.

Other notable names joining Lagway from the portal include Dre'Lon Miller (wide receiver), Garrick Ponder (edge rusher), Hosea Wheeler (defensive line) and Jordan Mack (edge rusher). From the high school ranks, four-star running back Ryelan Morris leads a class of 14 signees that will look to make an impact.

Getting off to a quick start in 2026 will be key for Aranda’s survival in Waco and it won’t be easy as the Bears open the season in Atlanta versus the Auburn Tigers on September 5th. It will be a good test to see where the Bears are after losing to the Tigers in the 2025 opener. Following a pair of expected wins versus Prairie View A&M and Louisiana Tech, Baylor will host Colorado and travel to Arizona State.