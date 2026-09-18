Baylor NFL Stock Report: Week Two

Baylor's Week two performance was great all around. The Bears secured a 44-3 win against the FCS Jaguars and were dominant through the first half. The Bears slowed in the second half, with many backups getting game time. Let's see what certain players did for their chances in the NFL.

Gavin Freeman (WR) - Stock Up

Baylor Bears wide receiver Gavin Freeman celebrates after a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers in the fourth quarter. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Gavin Freeman brought in TEN catches against Prairie View A&M, totalling 104 yards. Spavital has used Freeman in the deep game, the short game, and in plays that generate yards after the catch as well. Freeman is a quarterback's dream, and after putting his name on the map last week against Auburn, he backed it up with another stellar performance. Freeman is definitely on the radar of NFL teams and will continue to produce for Baylor.

Garrick Ponder (OLB) - Stock Up

Garrick Ponder hunts down Byrum Brown. | via Baylor Athletic

Garrick Ponder continued to dominate this past weekend. He had a sack and 1.5 TFLs against Prairie View A&M and was the spark after the defense's slow start. He also blocked a Prairie View A&M punt in the first quarter, giving the offense a short field, which Nate Bennet and the offense capitalized on. Ponder continues to put on display why NFL teams should be paying attention to him.

Ryan Davis (DE) - Stock Up

Ryan Davis got his first sack of the year on Saturday. He looked comfortable and will be on the radar of NFL teams if he keeps showing up for Klanderman as he has the past couple of weeks. I specifically liked how he played against the run the past two weeks; NFL teams notice that because it translates to the next level.

DJ Lagway (QB) - Stock Down

Baylor QB DJ Lagway listed as doubtful for this weekend's matchup vs Louisiana Tech, per @PeteThamel



Nate Bennett expected to take over under center for the Bears. pic.twitter.com/snz786VIEs — Bet105 (@bet_105) September 17, 2026

Obviously, Lagway didn't play this past Saturday, but that is the exact reason his stock is down. These injuries are red flags to NFL teams. So far in Lagway's career, he has been healthy for a quarter of football. If Lagway can stay on the field, I have no doubt he can be one of the best quarterbacks in the country and an NFL draft pick in the future.

Dre'lon Miller (WR) - Stock Down

Drelon Miller TD Vs PV 🔥🫡 pic.twitter.com/FN8O5KIGzS — BuffBoy 🦬 (@skobuffss) September 13, 2026

Dre'lon Miller was definitely on the eyes of scouts after the season he had at Colorado last season. Sadly, Miller has dealt with an injury in the offseason and has seemingly been passed up by younger guys. Miller had one catch against Prairie View A&M and has not looked like the player he was last season so far. To be fair, the catch was a touchdown down the sideline, so maybe that can spark the rest of his season. There is plenty of time for Miller to sharpen up and finish the season strong.

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