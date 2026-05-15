NFL Christmas Day Schedule 2026: Teams, Times & How to Watch

How the Rams Shot ‘Thursday’—and Raised the Bar for Schedule Release Videos | NFL Thanksgiving Schedule 2026

The NFL returns to Christmas Day this season, holding games on the holiday for the seventh consecutive year.

The league announced the three Christmas Day games when the 2026 schedule was released on Thursday. This year, the NFL will hope for a better Christmas trio of games after they saw three third-string quarterbacks take the field due to injuries in an underwhelming slate last winter. It’s hard to predict which teams will be healthy and competitive by the final weeks of the season, but the NFL is counting on these matchups to be good ones.

The theme of NFL Christmas games this year is playoff rematches, with all three games featuring a rematch of one of last season’s postseason contests. Without further ado, here is the 2026 NFL Christmas Day schedule.

NFL Christmas Day 2026 schedule: times & how to watch

Time (ET) Matchup How to watch 1 p.m. Packers at Bears Netflix 4:30 p.m. Bills at Broncos Netflix 8:15 p.m. Rams at Seahawks Fox

Packers at Bears

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

When: Friday, Dec. 25, 1 p.m. ET

The Packers–Bears longstanding rivalry was revived last season upon Ben Johnson’s arrival in Chicago. The bitter NFC North foes played three games against each other, all resulting in one-score contests. The Packers took the first game, but the Bears won the next two—including the most important one, a come-from-behind victory in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Now, the rivalry is heading to Christmas Day. Will Johnson give Matt LaFleur a proper handshake? Will Caleb Williams pull off more late game magic? Or will the Packers bully the Bears again, like they have for much of the past 15 years?

Bills at Broncos

Where: Mile High Stadium, Denver, CO

When: Friday, Dec. 25, 4:30 p.m. ET

Eleven months after the Broncos outlasted the Bills in overtime of the divisional round, they’ll host them again on Christmas. By the end of that fateful matchup in January, Josh Allen was in tears after committing four turnovers, and Sean McDermott was defending Buffalo in what turned out to be his final game as head coach. Will they avenge that loss, or will the Broncos hold firm as they look to secure their status in the AFC?

Rams at Seahawks

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

When: Friday, Dec. 25, 8:15 p.m. ET

Like the Packers and Bears, the Rams and Seahawks faced off three times in 2025. The Rams-Seahawks games were even more consequential as they were the two best teams in the league last season. The Seahawks defeated the Rams in their last two matchups, including a Thursday night comeback involving a controversial two-point conversion, and then an NFC championship game win the advance to the Super Bowl. The Rams will seek revenge as they look to take back the NFC West crown.

What is each team's record on Christmas?

Packers: 3-1

Broncos: 3-2

Rams: 1-0

Bears: 1-1

Bills: 0-0

Seahawks: 0-0

This game marks the fifth time the Packers are playing on Christmas. They are 3-1 in their previous matchups on the holiday, most recently beating the Dolphins in 2022. The Bears, meanwhile, are making their third Christmas Day appearance. They are 1-1 on Christmas, and 98-109-6 in their overall rivalry vs. Green Bay.

This will be the Broncos’ second consecutive appearance on Christmas and sixth overall. They are currently 3-2 in those games. The Bills, meanwhile, are making their first Christmas appearance. The Bills and Bears will both be playing on Thanksgiving and Christmas this year.

Like the Bills, the Seahawks have never played on Christmas Day before. The Rams have done so once, beating the Broncos 51-14 in 2022.

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