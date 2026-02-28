Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson Names Seven NFL Teams He's Spoken To

Baylor star quarterback Sawyer Robertson met with the media on Friday during the NFL Scouting Combine and he revealed there has been several teams that have spoken to the gunslinger.

Teams that have had informal interviews with Robertson are the New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals, Minnesota Vikings, and the Carolina Panthers.

Robertson is coming off of a big-time season this past year for the 5-7 Bears. Robertson was second in the nation, averaging over 306 yards through the air per game. He passed for a total of 3,681 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Robertson has all the arm talent in the world, but he's going to have to prove he can run an NFL offense. Jake Spavital's air-raid offense was friendly for the passing game and things will be ran much differently in the NFL.

Arizona Cardinals predicted to pick Robertson

In our simulated mock draft from Thursday, the Cardinals were the team that picked Robertson in the sixth round.

Kyler Murray's future is in doubt in Arizona, and the Cardinals would be in need of a new starter. It's unlikely that Robertson would enter Year 1 and start for any team, but there would be a chance of Robertson cracking the 53-man roster if Arizona didn't have a good quarterback situation.

Strengths and weaknesses

Robertson hasn't competed in any drills yet in the Combine, and he will need a solid outing in order to boost his draft stock.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein gave a detailed scouting report on the signal caller.

"Fifth-year senior with pro traits and arm talent. Robertson possesses a quick release and good velocity, but his subpar touch, timing and accuracy are notable on the first two levels. He’ll need better eye discipline to keep linebackers and safeties from jumping passing lanes. He’s composed in the face of pressure and can make off-platform throws when needed. He’s mobile but won’t beat many teams with extended plays. A shift away from spread-based reads to a more balanced attack featuring traditional tight ends could help, but Robertson’s struggles with accuracy and ball placement could be tough to overcome."

Robertson's touch was an issue at times last year. He was inconsistent, hitting the deep ball due to pressure or just flat-out missing the throw. With ample opportunity last season, Robertson will want to show he's capable of hitting the open man 20-plus yards out.