Where Baylor Football Players are Selected in 2026 NFL Mock Draft

The NFL Scouting Combine kicked off on Thursday and it's officially NFL Draft season. The actual draft isn't until late April, but teams and scouts are diving into prospects and figuring out who they want to target for their teams.

There were just four Baylor players who were invited to the Combine, which means at least four Bears could hear their name called during the three days of the draft.

Using PFSN's draft simulator, we simulated all seven rounds to determine where Baylor players could go in the 2026 NFL Draft. Three Bears were picked, meaning DL Jackie Marshall would be an undrafted free agent.

Round 3, Pick No. 75 - TE Michael Trigg to the Miami Dolphins

Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The electric tight end should be the first Baylor Bear off the board, and if his stock rises any more, he could dip into the second round. But in this mock, Trigg comes off the board early in Round 3 to the Dolphins.

And this could be a good situation for Trigg. Darren Waller was the starter last year for Miami, but Waller isn't getting any younger and Trigg could step right into an immediate role in 2026. He is a mismatch on the field and Sawyer Robertson loved to throw his way in college.

The 6'4" TE was second on the team in 2025, catching 50 passes for 694 yards and six scores. He might not step in right away and start, but if Trigg puts in 100% effort, it's hard not to imagine him getting some snaps next season.

Round 5, Pick No. 152 - WR Josh Cameron to the Baltimore Ravens

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Another interesting landing spot. The Ravens moved on from John Harbaugh and they will likely want to surround Lamar Jackson with more weapons. Zay Flowers is Baltimore's No. 1, but Rashad Bateman is replaceable as a No. 2.

Not saying Cameron would be the No. 2, but there is room for playing time in Baltimore. Add on Cameron's ability in the return game — making the 53-man roster would be more than possible in Baltimore.

Cameron was always a sure-fire go-to target for Baylor. He was known as Mr. Consistency and led Baylor this past season, catching 69 passes for 872 yards and nine scores.

Round 6, Pick No. 182 - QB Sawyer Robertson to the Arizona Cardinals

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Regardless of which team picks Robertson, he's going to have to prove himself at the NFL level. He was electric in college and was one of the top passers in the country. But Jake Spavital's offense favored Robertson and he did make some errant throws.

He will have to be under center more and show that he can read an NFL defense. Depending on what Arizona does with Kyler Murray, the Cardinals could be looking for a new starter. Robertson could make a case as a No.2 or emergency No. 3 QB in Arizona if he were to be selected there.