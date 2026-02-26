How to See Baylor Football Players Participate in the NFL Scouting Combine

Thursday marks the first day of the NFL Scouting Combine, which takes place in Indianapolis, Indiana. The event is held at Lucas Oil Stadium — home of the Indianapolis Colts. The Combine runs from Thursday - Sunday and fans will get a chance to see their favorite players participate.

How to see the NFL Scouting Combine

As mentioned above, it will air daily from Thursday - Sunday.

Live coverage of the NFL Scouting Combine begins at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 26 and lasts until 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 1.

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

You can stream content from the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine on NFL+, including coverage of drills, live press conferences, insider analysis and breakdowns of on-field drills on your connected TV and mobile device. Below is everything you need to know before drills begin on Thursday.

Thursday, Feb. 26 (3-8 p.m. ET): Defensive linemen, linebackers

Defensive linemen, linebackers Friday, Feb. 27 (3-8 p.m. ET): Defensive backs, tight ends

Defensive backs, tight ends Saturday, Feb. 28 (1-8 p.m. ET): Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs

Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs Sunday, March 1 (1-5 p.m. ET): Offensive linemen

Notable drills to see

Players will be competing to show they have some of the best measurables out there. Scouts will be in attendance to see the players show off their skills and here is a list of drills that will be happening this week.

40-yard dash

Three-cone drill

20-yard dash

60-yard dash

Bench press

Vertical jump

Broad jump

Baylor Bears participating in the NFL Scouting Combine

There were four Baylor players who were invited to the NFL Scouting Combine.

QB Sawyer Robertson

WR Josh Cameron

TE Michael Trigg

DL Jackie Marshall

Early NFL Draft projections

Of course, the above mentioned players will be trying their best to showcase their abilities for their stock to rise. None of the four Baylor players invited are projected to get selected highly in the 2026 NFL Draft. Day 2 could see at least one Bear go, but the rest will likely go in Day 3.

QB Sawyer Robertson is projected as a Day 3 pick. We've seen some mocks have him go as high as Round 5, but we would expect, as of now, for Robertson to go in the sixth or seventh round. But a big showing at the Combine could raise his stock.

WR Josh Cameron could go as high as the fifth round, as of now. That's his consensus projection, but he has some other skills than just being a WR that could boost his draft stock. Cameron was a great returner for Baylor and NFL teams could look at that when drafting him.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

TE Michael Trigg should be the first Baylor player off the board and he could go on Day 2 of the draft. Trigg is a physical specimen and is a mismatch at the TE position. His route running is defined and has speed to outwork LBs.

DE Jackie Marshall is projected as a Day 3 pick, or someone who could go undrafted. Marshall needs a big week at the Combine to see his needle raise in a positive direction.