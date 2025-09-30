Baylor rises in ESPN's FPI after 18-point win over Oklahoma State
The Baylor Bears traveled to Stillwater to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys in their first game since firing long-time Head Coach Mike Gundy. The Cowboys had been one of the worst teams in the FBS this season, but they still gave the Bears a run for their money. It was a one-score game heading into the fourth quarter, but the Bears were able to pull away late.
This weekend, the Bears will return to Waco to host the Kansas State Wildcats. They're 6.5-point favorites over Kansas State, who has struggled this season with losses to Arizona, Army and Iowa State. Avery Johnson and Co. will look to turn their season around, but Sawyer Robertson and the Bears want to keep their hopes of winning the Big 12 and making the College Football Playoff alive for at least one more week.
Today, we're going to look at where the Bears rank in ESPN's Football Power Index and what their remaining odds are for the rest of the season. But what is the Football Power Index and how does it calculate its rankings?
The Football Power Index (FPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily. FPI data from seasons prior to 2019 may not be complete.
Baylor's remaining odds
The Bears are the No. 41 team in the country according to ESPN's FPI and are projected to finish the season with a 6.5-5.5 record. They have a 0.4% chance to win the rest of their games, and the FPI gives Baylor just a 1.1% chance to win the Big 12 and a 1.0% chance to make the College Football Playoff. They have a 0% chance to make or win the National Championship.
The Bears' chances against Kansas State
The Bears host the Kansas State Wildcats this weekend, and ESPN likes their chances in this game. ESPN's Matchup Predictor, which uses the FPI to help make its predictions, gives the Bears a 61.0% chance to beat the Wildcats and move to 4-2 heading into their bye week.