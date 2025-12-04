Baylor in the early running for Oklahoma State safety
Transfer portal season is in full gear as the college football season is closing in on the climax of the 2025 season. With the regular season ending this past Saturday, many players are announcing their intentions, whether that is staying with their team or going into the portal to explore new opportunities.
One name of interest to the Baylor Bears is Oklahoma State safety Dylan Smith. The junior defensive back entered the portal early in the season (September 30th) after the firing of longtime Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy.
According to 247Sports national college football writer Chris Hummer, Smith has heard from multiple schools including Baylor, Duke and Washington State. Hummer also stated that Smith has been in contact with the incoming Oklahoma State staff that will be led by current North Texas head coach Eric Morris. As of 12/3, Smith is the 19th ranked safety in the 247Sports' transfer portal rankings behind the likes of teammates from Oklahoma State in Landyn Cleveland (ranked fifth), David Kabongo (ranked ninth), Cameron Epps (ranked 11th) and Jo Pierce (ranked 13th).
Smith, a native of Little Elm, Texas was the only true freshman to make a start for Oklahoma State in 2023 (against UCF) and played in nine other games. Smith stepped up on the big stage in 2023 against archrival Oklahoma with an interception of Heisman-candidate quarterback Dillon Gabriel and a fourth-down tackle to seal the win over the Sooners. He would finish his first college season with 21 tackles and two interceptions.
Smith continued to ascend in status with 42 tackles (tied for sixth on the team) in 2024, he also picked up a pass breakup and two quarterback hurries. Before entering the portal in September, Smith had notched 12 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble in four games (all as a starter) during the 2025 season.
The 6 foot, 190-pound safety retained his year of eligibility in 2025 and will have two years available entering the 2026 season. Smith never officially visited another school during his initial recruitment in high school but did receive offers from North Texas, Nebraska, SMU, Stanford, Houston, Indiana, Colorado, Arkansas, Louisville, Kansas and Memphis.
Smith would be a big get for Baylor with the safety position expected to see attrition with seniors Devyn Bobby, Kendrick Simpkins and Devin Turner graduating, Bobby was second on the team with 77 tackles. There is only one transfer portal window in college football and it will be open from January 2 – January 16.
