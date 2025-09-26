3 predictions for Baylor vs Oklahoma State
The Baylor Bears and Oklahoma State Cowboys are set to square off this weekend. The Bears started Big 12 play with a loss to Arizona State, and will look to turn things around this weekend. The Cowboys just lost to Tulsa, which prompted them to fire long-time Head Coach Mike Gundy.
The Bears are nearly three-touchdown favorites in this game, but they can't afford to overlook the Cowboys. They need to win this game to ensure they stay in Big 12 contention.
Here are my three predictions for this weekend's Big 12 showdown.
1. Bryson Washington Rushes For 150+ yards
Bryson Washington has really come around since a slow season opener against Auburn. He's averaging over 100 yards and one touchdown per game through Baylor's first four games, and I expect him to have another big outing this weekend.
Oklahoma State's defense is giving up 211 rushing yards per game, which ranks 126th out of 136 teams in the country. Washington and Caden Knighten should both have big games, but Washington should be the main beneficiary.
2. Baylor Holds Oklahoma State to Under 10 Points
Oklahoma State's offense is averaging 14 points per game, which ranks 132nd in the country. They have just flat-out struggled in every facet. The Cowboys have thrown for just 517 yards and one touchdown while tossing two interceptions. On the ground, they haven't been much better, rushing for 456 yards and three scores behind a 3.9 average.
Baylor's defense played really well for three quarters last weekend before giving up a couple of explosive plays late, which really hurt them. If they can come out fast and avoid giving up the big plays through the air, Oklahoma State is really going to struggle.
3. Baylor Covers
The Bears are sitting around 19.5 to 20.5-point favorites on most sportsbooks, and with the way these two teams have played this year, I think the Bears cover the spread fairly easily.
Like I said in my previous prediction, I think the Cowboys will struggle to score more than 14 points in this game. Baylor's defense has some momentum behind them, and OSU has just looked awful. Offensively, Sawyer Robertson, Bryson Washington and Co. should be able to expose this Cowboys defense and score at least 30 points. 20 points is a big spread to cover, especially in conference play, but I'd be pretty surprised if Baylor doesn't win by three or more scores.