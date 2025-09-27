Inside The Bears

Baylor improves to 3-2 after high-scoring win over Oklahoma State

The Bears go above .500 after a win over a Big 12 opponent.

Kyle Besson

Sep 27, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Cade Tessier (17) looks to pass during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Cade Tessier (17) looks to pass during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images
The Baylor Bears have improved to 3-2 on the season after a 45-27 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys. With their win, the Bears are now 1-1 in Big 12 play. Baylor entered the week as 19.5-point favorites, and despite winning by three scores, played a sloppy game.

Baylor Bears Scoring

Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) celebrates with Baylor Bears running back Bryson Washington (7) after a tTD
Sep 27, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) celebrates with Baylor Bears running back Bryson Washington (7) after a touchdown during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

QB Sawyer Robertson to WR Kole Wilson - 34-yard passing touchdown

The Bears' offense started hot, with a three-play drive that ended with a 34-yard passing touchdown from Sawyer Robertson to a wide open Kole Wilson. 7-0 Baylor leads.

RB Bryson Washington - 19-yard rushing touchdown

Running back Bryson Washington caps off a seven play 64-yard drive with a 19-yard rushing touchdown. 14-7 Baylor leads.

QB Sawyer Robertson to TE Matthew Klopfenstein - 6-yard passing touchdown

Robertson finds tight end Matthew Klopfenstein on a 6-yard passing touchdown to finish off a 6-play 78-yard drive. 21-10 Baylor leads.

QB Sawyer Robertson to TE Michael Trigg - 10-yard passing touchdown

Robertson gets his third passing touchdown of the first half after a 10-yard passing touchdown to tight end Michael Trigg. 28-17 Baylor leads.

QB Sawyer Robertson to WR Kobe Prentice - 73-yard passing touchdown

The Bears start the second half similarly to the first half, scoring on just three plays after RObertson finds wide receiver Kobe Prentice on a 73-yard touchdown. 35-20 Baylor leads.

K Connor Hawkins - 36-yard field goal

After missing a field goal attempt earlier in the game, freshman kicker Connor Hawkins nails a 36-yard attempt to bring the Bears to a two-score lead. 28-27 Baylor leads.

QB Sawyer Robertson - 2-yard rushing touchdown

Sawyer Robertson gets his fifth touchdown of the day, finding the endzone on a 2-yard run and putting the Bears up by 18. 45-27 Baylor leads.

Baylor Bears Team Stats

Goal line stand between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Baylor Bears during the second half
Sep 27, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Goal line stand between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Baylor Bears during the second half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images
  • Total yards: 612
  • Passing: 24/35, 393 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT
  • Rushing: 39 ATT, 219 yards, 2 TD
  • Third down efficiency: 7/14
  • Fourth down efficiency: 1/2
  • Pass defense: 27/46, 291 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
  • Run defense: 32 ATT, 157 YDS, 2 TD
  • Penalties: 8-60 YDS

Baylor Bears Player Stats

Baylor Bears running back Caden Knighten (22) runs the ball during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys
Sep 27, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Baylor Bears running back Caden Knighten (22) runs the ball during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

QB Sawyer Robertson: 24/35, 393 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT
RB Bryson Washington: 10 ATT, 77 yards, 1 TD, 7.7 AVG
RB Caden Knighten: 5 ATT, 81 yards
WR Josh Cameron: 6 REC, 98 yards
WR Kole Wilson: 6 REC, 76 yards, 1 TD
TE Michael Trigg: 3 REC, 62 yards, 1 TD
DL Jackie Marshall: 1 tackle, 1 sack, 1 TFL
LB Keaton Thomas: 8 tackles, 2 PD
P Palmer Williams: 3 punts, 165 yards, 55 AVG

Up next: vs Kansas State Wildcats

The Bears will host the Kansas State Wildcats next week to continue Big 12 play. The Wilcats are 2-3 on the season and are coming off a 34-20 win over the undefeated UCF Knights on Saturday. Baylor will hope to improve their conference record to 2-1 and continue to be competitive in the Big 12.

Kyle Besson
KYLE BESSON

Kyle is a writer for the Baylor Bears on SI. He is a student at the University of New Orleans and studies journalism. He also covers the New Orleans Saints and has previously covered the LSU Tigers football team. Kyle loves all aspects of sports and has used that to pursue a career as a writer.

