Baylor improves to 3-2 after high-scoring win over Oklahoma State
The Baylor Bears have improved to 3-2 on the season after a 45-27 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys. With their win, the Bears are now 1-1 in Big 12 play. Baylor entered the week as 19.5-point favorites, and despite winning by three scores, played a sloppy game.
Baylor Bears Scoring
QB Sawyer Robertson to WR Kole Wilson - 34-yard passing touchdown
The Bears' offense started hot, with a three-play drive that ended with a 34-yard passing touchdown from Sawyer Robertson to a wide open Kole Wilson. 7-0 Baylor leads.
RB Bryson Washington - 19-yard rushing touchdown
Running back Bryson Washington caps off a seven play 64-yard drive with a 19-yard rushing touchdown. 14-7 Baylor leads.
QB Sawyer Robertson to TE Matthew Klopfenstein - 6-yard passing touchdown
Robertson finds tight end Matthew Klopfenstein on a 6-yard passing touchdown to finish off a 6-play 78-yard drive. 21-10 Baylor leads.
QB Sawyer Robertson to TE Michael Trigg - 10-yard passing touchdown
Robertson gets his third passing touchdown of the first half after a 10-yard passing touchdown to tight end Michael Trigg. 28-17 Baylor leads.
QB Sawyer Robertson to WR Kobe Prentice - 73-yard passing touchdown
The Bears start the second half similarly to the first half, scoring on just three plays after RObertson finds wide receiver Kobe Prentice on a 73-yard touchdown. 35-20 Baylor leads.
K Connor Hawkins - 36-yard field goal
After missing a field goal attempt earlier in the game, freshman kicker Connor Hawkins nails a 36-yard attempt to bring the Bears to a two-score lead. 28-27 Baylor leads.
QB Sawyer Robertson - 2-yard rushing touchdown
Sawyer Robertson gets his fifth touchdown of the day, finding the endzone on a 2-yard run and putting the Bears up by 18. 45-27 Baylor leads.
Baylor Bears Team Stats
- Total yards: 612
- Passing: 24/35, 393 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT
- Rushing: 39 ATT, 219 yards, 2 TD
- Third down efficiency: 7/14
- Fourth down efficiency: 1/2
- Pass defense: 27/46, 291 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
- Run defense: 32 ATT, 157 YDS, 2 TD
- Penalties: 8-60 YDS
Baylor Bears Player Stats
QB Sawyer Robertson: 24/35, 393 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT
RB Bryson Washington: 10 ATT, 77 yards, 1 TD, 7.7 AVG
RB Caden Knighten: 5 ATT, 81 yards
WR Josh Cameron: 6 REC, 98 yards
WR Kole Wilson: 6 REC, 76 yards, 1 TD
TE Michael Trigg: 3 REC, 62 yards, 1 TD
DL Jackie Marshall: 1 tackle, 1 sack, 1 TFL
LB Keaton Thomas: 8 tackles, 2 PD
P Palmer Williams: 3 punts, 165 yards, 55 AVG
Up next: vs Kansas State Wildcats
The Bears will host the Kansas State Wildcats next week to continue Big 12 play. The Wilcats are 2-3 on the season and are coming off a 34-20 win over the undefeated UCF Knights on Saturday. Baylor will hope to improve their conference record to 2-1 and continue to be competitive in the Big 12.