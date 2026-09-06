This article was originally conceived as a way to bring light to bad ref calls and devastating instant-replay overturns that altered how the game ended up. For this game though, it wasn't a bad call by the ref or even a missed call by a referee. No, this week's most egregious call came from a coach who should really know better by now.

The Tigers took down Baylor 17-16.

Nov 11, 2023; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda watches the scoreboard with officials during the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

No Fault to the Referees in This Game

The refs in this game called a consistent game and were fair with the penalties that they called. I actually applaud them for that. Like waving off a targeting penalty and lowering it back to just a roughing the passer penalty, it was the right call.

Yes, the hit was a bit excessive, but it wasn't malicious enough to warrant a targeting call, just a defensive player being a little overzealous and coming in too hot to slow down.

Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) after the game as Auburn Tigers take on Baylor Bears in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. Auburn Tigers defeated Baylor Bears 17-16. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Can't Blame Technology for This One

It wasn't the replay booth that changed the course of the game. Very few questionable spots and instances requiring a further look, but the call was always the right one that ended up getting called. Again, I find this to be quite commendable.

We all Knew it Could Happen

However, Coach Dave Aranda's insistence on attempting fourth down conversions showed up again this season. Somehow though, even after converting four of the six attempts, Baylor was still in the game going into the fourth quarter, and even the final drives of the game as Baylor's defense outplayed even my lofty expectations.

Sep 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Louis Brown IV (4) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then it Happened

As time is ticking away in the final minute of the game, the final seconds, DJ Lagway connects with Gavin Freeman to bring the score to 16-17. This would end up being the final score because instead of just kicking the PAT and likely sending the game into overtime, Aranda kept his offense on the field to try and win the game by converting a 2-point play.

The play-call that was called is arguably the right call to give them the best chance to score, but even though the pass by Lagway was complete to Klopfenstein, he was downed just a few feet from converting.

It's not unlike Dave Aranda to make this kind of decision, but it's these exact kind of decisions that will cost him and the Baylor Bears more games this season. New kicker or not, I'm kicking the PAT.

I may be wrong here, but with the way that Baylor's defense was playing, I would have allowed them the chance to get a stop instead of rolling the dice on a win-or-lose gamble.

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