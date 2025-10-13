Inside The Bears

Baylor vs. TCU scouting report: Breaking down the Horned Frogs ahead of Week 8

Ahead of the Baylor Bears Week 8 matchup, here’s a detailed scouting report on TCU’s potent passing attack led by Josh Hoover and its bend-but-don’t-break defense.

Jalon Dixon

Oct 4, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) warms up before the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) warms up before the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

When the Baylor Bears take on the TCU Horned Frogs this weekend, it won’t just be another Big 12 matchup — it’ll be a duel between two of the nation’s most productive quarterbacks.

Junior signal-caller Josh Hoover has powered the Horned Frogs’ offense to near the top of college football’s statistical charts, ranking second nationally in passing yards (1,893) and tied for second in touchdown passes (18), both trailing only Baylor’s own Sawyer Robertson.

TCU’s Offense: Aerial Firepower Behind Josh Hoover

Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover Big 12 football Bears coach Dave Aranda
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) stands in the pocket against the Colorado Buffaloes during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

He’s attempted 215 passes this season, ranking among the nation’s top 15 quarterbacks, and is averaging nearly nine yards per attempt, a testament to his downfield aggression.

That aggressive approach has produced a balanced but explosive passing attack featuring six different receivers with at least 100 yards and six with double-digit receptions.

At the center of it all is senior wide receiver Eric McAlister, who has emerged as one of the most dangerous vertical threats in the Big 12.

McAlister leads the team with 541 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, averaging a staggering 25.8 yards per catch.

Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Eric Mcalister Big 12 football
Sep 20, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Eric McAlister (1) celebrates in front of SMU Mustangs safety Abdul Muhammad (27) after McAlister scores a touchdown during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

However, his production has come in bursts — 410 of those yards arrived in just two games: a monster 254-yard, three-touchdown outing against SMU and 156 yards with two scores in the recent loss to Kansas State.

If Baylor’s secondary can limit McAlister’s ability to take the top off the defense, the Horned Frogs’ offense will be forced to play at a slower, more methodical pace.

That’s where the Bears can gain control — turning a potential shootout into a possession-by-possession battle.

TCU’s Defense: Bend, Don’t Break

Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover Big 12 football Bears coach Dave Aranda
Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; TCU Horned Frogs defensive end Travis Jackson (12) celebrates TCU Horned Frogs running back Jeremy Payne (not pictured) touchdown against Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Defensively, TCU has struggled with consistency, ranking 77th nationally in total defense (373.8 yards per game).

The Horned Frogs allow 240.7 passing yards per game (100th) and 133.2 rushing yards per game (56th), but have managed to keep opponents to 24.7 points per game, placing them near the middle of the FBS pack.

Their defensive identity hinges on situational resilience.

TCU ranks top 50 in third-down defense (allowing just 38-percent conversions), but falters in key moments — surrendering scores on 88% of red-zone trips and allowing opponents to convert 78-percent of fourth-down attempts, one of the worst marks in the nation.

How the Bears can win

Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover Big 12 football Bears coach Dave Aranda
Sep 28, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) celebrates with Baylor Bears wide receiver Ketron Jackson Jr. (11) after scoring a touchdown against the Brigham Young Cougars during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

For Baylor, the formula is straightforward: finish drives.

The Bears’ offense has proven capable of explosive scoring under Robertson, but against a defense like TCU’s, efficiency in the red zone will matter more than splash plays.

The Horned Frogs average 34 points per game, scoring 35 or more in four of five games this season. The lone exception? Their loss to Kansas State, where they failed to hit 30.

Hold TCU under 30, and Baylor likely wins. Let it turn into another Big 12 shootout, and the Horned Frogs’ offensive rhythm could make it anyone’s game.

feed

Published
Jalon Dixon
JALON DIXON

Jalon Dixon is a sports journalist with a passion for covering basketball at every level. He has written extensively on men’s and women’s college basketball, as well as the NBA, building a reputation for clear analysis and thoughtful storytelling. His work focuses on the players, programs, and trends shaping the sport, offering readers insight that goes beyond the box score. Whether breaking down a key matchup or highlighting emerging talent, Jalon’s goal is to provide balanced coverage that connects fans to the game’s strategy, culture, and ongoing evolution.

Home/Football