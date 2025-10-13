Baylor vs. TCU scouting report: Breaking down the Horned Frogs ahead of Week 8
When the Baylor Bears take on the TCU Horned Frogs this weekend, it won’t just be another Big 12 matchup — it’ll be a duel between two of the nation’s most productive quarterbacks.
Junior signal-caller Josh Hoover has powered the Horned Frogs’ offense to near the top of college football’s statistical charts, ranking second nationally in passing yards (1,893) and tied for second in touchdown passes (18), both trailing only Baylor’s own Sawyer Robertson.
TCU’s Offense: Aerial Firepower Behind Josh Hoover
He’s attempted 215 passes this season, ranking among the nation’s top 15 quarterbacks, and is averaging nearly nine yards per attempt, a testament to his downfield aggression.
That aggressive approach has produced a balanced but explosive passing attack featuring six different receivers with at least 100 yards and six with double-digit receptions.
At the center of it all is senior wide receiver Eric McAlister, who has emerged as one of the most dangerous vertical threats in the Big 12.
McAlister leads the team with 541 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, averaging a staggering 25.8 yards per catch.
However, his production has come in bursts — 410 of those yards arrived in just two games: a monster 254-yard, three-touchdown outing against SMU and 156 yards with two scores in the recent loss to Kansas State.
If Baylor’s secondary can limit McAlister’s ability to take the top off the defense, the Horned Frogs’ offense will be forced to play at a slower, more methodical pace.
That’s where the Bears can gain control — turning a potential shootout into a possession-by-possession battle.
TCU’s Defense: Bend, Don’t Break
Defensively, TCU has struggled with consistency, ranking 77th nationally in total defense (373.8 yards per game).
The Horned Frogs allow 240.7 passing yards per game (100th) and 133.2 rushing yards per game (56th), but have managed to keep opponents to 24.7 points per game, placing them near the middle of the FBS pack.
Their defensive identity hinges on situational resilience.
TCU ranks top 50 in third-down defense (allowing just 38-percent conversions), but falters in key moments — surrendering scores on 88% of red-zone trips and allowing opponents to convert 78-percent of fourth-down attempts, one of the worst marks in the nation.
How the Bears can win
For Baylor, the formula is straightforward: finish drives.
The Bears’ offense has proven capable of explosive scoring under Robertson, but against a defense like TCU’s, efficiency in the red zone will matter more than splash plays.
The Horned Frogs average 34 points per game, scoring 35 or more in four of five games this season. The lone exception? Their loss to Kansas State, where they failed to hit 30.
Hold TCU under 30, and Baylor likely wins. Let it turn into another Big 12 shootout, and the Horned Frogs’ offensive rhythm could make it anyone’s game.