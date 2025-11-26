Baylor star Sawyer Robertson sinks in quarterback rankings before finale
Sawyer Robertson’s numbers look like those of a top-tier Power Four quarterback, but the rankings keep telling a different story. Despite leading all Power Four passers in yardage and sitting fourth nationally with 3,372 yards, Baylor’s senior quarterback continues to slide heading into the regular-season finale.
The decline traces back to early October. At that point, CBS Sports’ David Cobb ranked Robertson as the No. 8 quarterback in the nation, a clear sign he was gaining national traction. By the start of November, Robertson had slipped to No. 20 on Cobb’s list. Now, entering the final weekend of the regular season, Robertson has fallen even further to No. 33, one of the steepest drops among top statistical passers this year.
Elite production, glaring turnovers
On paper, Robertson’s résumé is stacked. He has thrown 30 touchdowns, completed 61.5 percent of his passes, rushed for three more scores and logged four games with at least 350 passing yards. That profile should anchor him safely inside any top-20 quarterback list. But turnovers have rewritten the narrative.
Robertson has thrown an interception in six of Baylor’s 11 games, including four multi-interception outings. The last two weeks were the harshest examples as he threw two picks in each of Baylor’s losses to Arizona and No. 13 Utah. Those giveaways, often swing-moment mistakes, have dragged down his efficiency metrics and reshaped how evaluators view his season.
His 11 interceptions are the second-most in the Big 12, trailing only TCU’s Josh Hoover with 13. Protection issues have amplified the problem. Robertson has been sacked more than all but one Big 12 quarterback, with Arizona’s Noah Fifita taking the most. The combination of pressure and late-down mistakes has overshadowed his volume production.
Baylor’s offense isn’t helping the defense
Much of the national discussion around Baylor’s 2025 struggles has centered on the defense, but the offense has contributed to the problem. Short fields created by turnovers, stalled drives after sacks and inconsistent ball security have repeatedly put the defense in difficult positions. Robertson’s raw production suggests he should be elevating the offense. Instead, the volatility inside the passing game has made each week a recalibration of expectations.
One more chance to shift the story
Saturday could be Robertson’s final game in a Baylor uniform. A bowl appearance would give him two chances to reframe a season that has been statistically impressive yet uneven in the moments that matter most. He entered 2025 with NFL draft buzz and a path to becoming one of the top passers in the country. Those conversations have cooled, but they haven’t closed.
If Robertson delivers a clean, efficient performance in the finale and potentially a bowl game, he can still reclaim some of the momentum he built early in the season. The production is there. The question now is whether the turnovers stop long enough for the rest of the country to see it again.