Bowl Projections: Who Baylor Football is Predicted to Play Entering Week 7

Baylor didn't take the field during Week 6, but the Bears' postseason outlook continues to take shape as the college football season approaches its midway point.

Coming off a dominant 55-19 road victory over Arizona State, Baylor enters Week 7 with a 4-1 record and a four-game winning streak.

The Bears have also opened Big 12 play with consecutive victories over Colorado and Arizona State, putting them two wins away from the six-win mark typically needed for bowl eligibility.

With Saturday's rivalry matchup against TCU approaching, several national outlets have released updated bowl projections, offering a range of potential destinations and opponents for the Bears.

Here's where Baylor is projected to play entering Week 7.

ESPN Bowl Projections

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Dawson Pendergrass (35) carries the ball as Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Gideon ESPN Lampron (44) defends during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura projects Baylor to face Pittsburgh in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Dec. 29 in Orlando, Florida.

The matchup marks a change from last week's projection, when Bonagura had the Bears facing Missouri in the Liberty Bowl.

ESPN's Mark Schlabach, meanwhile, still projects Baylor to the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee, but now has the Bears facing Florida rather than Oklahoma.

Both projections would give Baylor an opportunity to face an opponent from either the ACC or SEC.

Athlon Sports Bowl Projection

Athlon Sports' Steven Lassan continues to project Baylor to the Armed Forces Bowl against Air Force on Dec. 23 in Fort Worth, Texas.

The prediction remains unchanged from last week, making Athlon one of the more consistent outlets in its outlook for the Bears.

A trip to Fort Worth would keep Baylor close to home for the postseason, with the game taking place at TCU's Amon G. Carter Stadium.

College Football News Bowl Projection

College Football News also projects Baylor to the Armed Forces Bowl, although it predicts a matchup against Navy rather than Air Force.

That's a change from last week's projection, which had the Bears facing Nebraska in the Cactus Bowl.

The Armed Forces Bowl is the only postseason destination appearing in multiple projections among these five selections, although the outlets disagree on Baylor's potential opponent.

On3 Bowl Projection

On3's Brett McMurphy projects Baylor to face Mississippi State in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 31 in Houston.

A Texas Bowl appearance would keep Baylor in its home state for the postseason while providing an opportunity to face an SEC opponent.

What's Next for Baylor?

Oct 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) throws the ball against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the projections differ, all five selections have Baylor reaching the postseason.

The Bears need two more victories to reach six wins, with upcoming games against TCU, Kansas, UCF and Iowa State providing opportunities to secure bowl eligibility before the most challenging stretch of their schedule.

Baylor closes the regular season with consecutive games against BYU, Texas Tech and Houston, three teams currently among the Big 12's leading championship contenders.

How the Bears perform during that stretch could significantly influence their eventual bowl destination. For now, Baylor remains on track for a postseason appearance, with several possible matchups beginning to emerge.

Sign up for our Free Newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news