Baylor Report Card: Grading the Defense Through the First Five Games

The Baylor defense this year has been worlds different than how it looked only a season ago. From allowing 32.6 points per game last season to only allowing 14.2 points per game through the first five games of this one, the Bears have shown tenacity on defense. With the ASU game being as close to a complete game as Baylor has played defensively this year, there is still room for improvement as the second half of each game this year has seen the Bears being uncharacteristically out of place or otherwise misaligned has led to big plays or overly sustained drives by the opposing offenses.

Let's grade each position group and see where the Bears can improve.

Defensive Line: C+

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears defensive lineman Hosea Wheeler (0) and defensive end Jordan Mack (97) react after a play against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everything on defense starts and ends with this group and everything the opposing teams try to gain goes directly through them. On one hand, the defensive line has been able to get pressure on the opposing quarterbacks and disrupt the passing game as 18 QB sacks already on the year when last season's total was only 12 deserves the credit it does.

On the other hand, however, they've also been gashed by running plays directly forward behind the center and that is simply a vulnerability that the Bears can not afford to have. The only thing keeping them from a higher grade here is that their aggression in play has been shown to leave them vulnerable to draws/delays/screens.

Linebackers: B

Mar 21, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Bruiser, mascot for the Baylor Bears, performs during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The linebackers don't get off the hook for the issues in dealing with running plays up the middle. However, they make up for it a bit through their sealing of the perimeter on runs and providing solid pass coverage when called upon. They all fly to the ball wherever it may be on the field and have proven to be disruptive to the opposing offenses as well as the leaders of the defense.

The only thing keeping their grade from being higher is the "wow" factor as even though they've consistently produced TFLs and QB sacks as a unit, they've not forced many fumbles or intercepted passes themselves.

Secondary: A

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears cornerback Reggie Bush II (22) defends a pass intended for Louisiana Tech Bulldogs wide receiver Marcus Calwise Jr. (6) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Only allowing 3 passing touchdowns and an average of 229.2 passing yards through 5 games, the Bears' secondary has been the breath of fresh air that Baylor needed on defense. Being able to account for 4 of the 5 INTs through five games, staying on assignment in zone, and smothering in man-to-man coverage. With a PFF rating of over 90, the Bears' secondary deserves every bit of this grade.

Special Teams: B+

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears punter Palmer Williams (94) punts the ball against the Houston Cougars during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Palmer Williams is one of, if not the best punters currently active in all of college football. Williams ability to flip field position as well as his accuracy in pinning an opponent inside their own 10 or even 5 yard line is like watching an artist paint.

Rhett Armstrong, however, has been spotty at field goals this season, making a 54 yarder that showed his strength, but also missing several times from within 40 yards that brings his accuracy into question.

Add in the potential of Jayden McGowan as the punt returner and the sparks could fly, but as of week five "potential" is all that McGowan has been able to produce as a returner. Strong potential doesn't outweigh current performance though, and the grade that special teams has earned through five weeks is a just one.

Defensive Coordinator Joe Klanderman: A

Oct 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears cheerleading squad against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first quarter at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With what Coach Klanderman has been able to do through the first five games of the season, he deserves quite a large amount of credit. As mentioned before, last season saw the Bears lose 7 games and give up an average of 32 points each game whereas this year the Bears haven't given up a 20 point game to any opponent yet. Head Coach Dave Aranda allowing Coach Klanderman to run the defense has been a wonderful unity and Coach Klanderman rightly deserves the grade assigned him.

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