Baylor closes the regular season in Houston on Nov. 28, and some bowl projections have the Bears coming back a month later. Saturday’s 20–10 loss to Texas Tech dropped Baylor to 6–5. The latest picks put the Bears in the Texas Bowl in Houston or the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, with Arizona also on the list from before the Tech game.

Texas Bowl: Missouri

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach and Athlon Sports project Baylor to face Missouri in the Kinder’s Texas Bowl on Dec. 31 at Reliant Stadium in Houston. The Tigers improved to 7–4 with a 28–14 win over Kentucky. Austin Simmons threw for 314 yards and four touchdowns, and Donovan Olugbode caught five passes for 105 yards and two scores.

Olugbode would be my first concern for Baylor’s secondary. He averaged 21 yards per catch against Kentucky, and Simmons threw touchdowns to three different receivers. Baylor could give its corners help deep, but that would put more pressure on the front to stop the run. That’s a tough choice for a defense that just gave up 231 rushing yards to Texas Tech.

Missouri also forced three turnovers and held Kentucky to 14 points on seven red-zone trips. If DJ Lagway gets a clean look downfield from outside the 20, I’d like to see him take it. Missouri made Kentucky work for every score once the field got shorter.

Texas Bowl: Oklahoma

The Sooners take the field before a college football game between the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Texas A&M Aggies at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. Oklahoma won 28-7. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

College Football News also has Baylor in Houston, but against Oklahoma. The Sooners improved to 7–4 with a 28–7 win over Texas A&M, breaking a 7–7 tie with three fourth-quarter touchdowns. John Mateer threw for 269 yards and three scores and ran for 66 yards and another touchdown.

Mateer turned the ball over twice early but went on to lead touchdown drives of 92 and 96 yards. His legs are what make him especially tricky on third down. Baylor’s rush can get close enough to disrupt the throw and still give up a first down if it opens a lane for him to escape.

The bigger concern might be Baylor’s own third downs. Oklahoma held Texas A&M to 54 rushing yards and two conversions on 11 third downs. Baylor finished with 31 net rushing yards and went 4-for-18 on third down against Texas Tech. A few four- or five-yard runs on first down would give Lagway more options than he had Saturday.

Liberty Bowl: LSU

LSU safety Ty Benefield (2), defensive tackle Deuce Geralds (99), and defensive end Princewill Umanmielen (1) celebrate after a defensive stop against Tennessee during a college football game on Nov. 21, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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CBS Sports projects Baylor to face LSU in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Jan. 2 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee. The Tigers are also 6–5 after a 27–13 loss at Tennessee, a week after falling 22–21 to Texas.

LSU scored just 13 points at Tennessee, even with an early drive that started at the Volunteers’ 18 after safety Ty Benefield forced and recovered a fumble. Baylor had a similar problem against Texas Tech: The Bears forced three turnovers but scored just 10 points. A touchdown off a takeaway could make the difference against LSU.

If Baylor gets the ball in scoring range, I’d give DJ Lagway a quick throw on first down. Pick up four or five yards there, and he can take a shot on second down without leaving Baylor in third-and-long if he misses.

Liberty Bowl: Tulane

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura also has Baylor in Memphis, but against Tulane. The Green Wave improved to 6–5 with a 28–24 comeback win over North Texas. Freshman quarterback Trace Johnson went 17-for-21 for 283 yards and four touchdowns. With Tulane trailing late, he found tight end Cameron Roberts for 36 yards, then went right back to him for the winning 28-yard touchdown.

Tulane converted only two of eight third downs, but those two throws showed how quickly it can score without putting together a long drive. Baylor would need to know where Roberts is when Johnson has time to throw, especially if the safeties start paying more attention to the receivers outside.

This looks like Baylor’s best chance to get its run game going. North Texas ran for 302 yards against Tulane, and Jahiem White accounted for 148. Baylor doesn’t need to come close to 302. Running well enough to stay out of third-and-long would help the Bears keep drives going and give Johnson fewer possessions.

Cactus Bowl: Nebraska

Nov 16, 2019; Waco, TX, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Matt Rhule during the game between the Bears and the Sooners at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The Athletic’s Nov. 16 projection paired Baylor with Nebraska in the Cactus Bowl on Dec. 26 at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. The Huskers have since improved to 7–4 with a 31–28 win over No. 16 Ohio State. Anthony Colandrea threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 63 yards and a score.

Baylor’s toughest challenge would be slowing running back Jamal Rule on early downs. He rushed for 34 yards on Nebraska’s opening 94-yard touchdown drive against Rutgers. If Rule is getting steady yards on first down, Nebraska can keep calling runs and still have chances to complete deep passes.

Even if Baylor gets Nebraska to third down, it has to account for Colandrea. On the Huskers’ final possession against Ohio State, he ran for eight yards on first down and later picked up five on third-and-2. Baylor could cover every receiver on a play like that and still give up the first down if he gets outside.