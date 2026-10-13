Where Baylor Football Stands in Latest National Rankings, Metrics Ahead of TCU

Coming off a dominant 55-19 road victory over Arizona State, Baylor enters Week 7 riding a four-game winning streak. The Bears are 4-1 overall and 2-0 in Big 12 play, with quarterback DJ Lagway coming off his best performance of the season.

As the Bears prepare to host rival TCU on Saturday, their recent success has begun to earn recognition in some national rankings, although they remain outside the AP Top 25.

Here’s where Baylor stands in the latest polls and rankings.

AP Top 25

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Despite winning four consecutive games, Baylor remains outside the AP Top 25 and did not receive any votes in the latest poll.

Five Big 12 teams cracked the rankings, led by No. 8 BYU, No. 10 Texas Tech and No. 11 Utah. Oklahoma State checks in at No. 18, followed by Houston at No. 20.

Despite TCU only having two wins this season, a home victory over the Horned Frogs would likely get Baylor into the conversation of being ranked. Volting up into the top-25 might be a stretch, but receiving some votes wouldn't be outside the realm of possibility.

US LBM Coaches Poll

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Baylor received nine votes in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll, placing the Bears among the teams receiving votes outside the top 25.

Five Big 12 teams made the rankings, led by No. 8 BYU, No. 9 Texas Tech and No. 11 Utah. Houston came in at No. 18, followed by Oklahoma State at No. 20.

With the coaches already giving Baylor some respect, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Bears inch closer, and possibly enter the top 25 if they can get a nice victory over the Horned Frogs. Coaches know all about rivalry games, and you can throw records out the window when two bitter rivals play one another.

The Athletic’s Rankings

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Baylor climbed three spots to No. 39 in The Athletic’s latest national rankings despite having a bye during Week 6.

The Bears have now risen eight spots over the past two weeks, continuing their climb following a four-game winning streak highlighted by their 55-19 road victory over Arizona State.

The Bears continue to impress on the field, even if they didn't play last weekend. Baylor's dominant win over Arizona State is on the back of everyone's mind, and if DJ Lagway can continue to play like that — the Bears will be a tough out.

CBS Sports Rankings

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Baylor climbed 12 spots to No. 30 in CBS Sports’ latest full FBS rankings, continuing its rise despite having a bye during Week 6.

The Bears now sit just outside the top 25, while Saturday’s opponent, TCU, checks in at No. 56.

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