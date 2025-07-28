Can Jeremiah Smith or Ryan Williams tie Baylor's Corey Coleman in 2025?
With football turning more and more into a passing game, the QB and WR positions are the most valuable on a team. You see more and more true freshmen -- Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and Alabama's Ryan Williams -- turn heads early in their careers compared to years ago.
Although college teams throw the football more than ever before, it's still challenging for the elite WRs to break into the single-season receiving touchdown category. 27 receiving touchdowns is the magic number, and that was set by Louisiana Tech's Troy Edwards back in 1998. There are 14 players throughout the years who have caught 20 or more receiving touchdowns in their career -- including Baylor's Corey Coleman back in 2015.
Fox Sports shared the graphic on its X account recently and pondered if any WR has a shot at cracking the list. In 2024, San Jose State's Nick Nash led the country with 16 touchdowns. It's also worth noting that with the extra games played in college football -- conference championship, 12-team Playoff, Etc.. -- it's much more likely for a player to reach the 20 threshold compared to what Edwards did back in '98. But will it happen in 2025? It's certainly possible with players like Smith, Williams, Jordyn Tyson, and Elijah Sarratt, among others.
As for Baylor, it's not likely going to have anyone in the conversation in 2025. Sawyer Robertson has a plethora of weapons to get the ball to. WR Josh Cameron is back, and he led the team with 10 receiving touchdowns in 2024. But with how much Baylor will lean on Robertson and his arm in '25 -- never say never.
If Cameron or any Bear is going to have 20-plus touchdowns, they will have to replicate what Coleman did. The two-time All-American caught 74 passes in 2015 for 1,363 yards, and 20 scores. Coleman came away with the 2015 Biletnikoff Award,
