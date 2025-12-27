Media personality links former top-5 recruit to Baylor football

Baylor has been hit hard by the transfer portal, but the Bears could gain a lot of traction once it opens on Jan. 2. One position that Baylor needs to make sure it gets right is at quarterback. The Bears are losing one of the top passers in all of college football after Sawyer Robertson is gone to graduation. Robertson threw for 3,681 yards this past season and was statistically the No. 2 passer in football.

Baylor has both Nate Bennett and Walker White on the roster, but with so many talented signal callers entering the portal -- the Bears could hit a homerun. One of those players is Florida transfer DJ Lagway, who Baylor has been linked to.

On3's DJ PicKell recently called Lagway to Baylor the most explainable potential transfer if it were to happen.

“..The most explainable transfer portal quarterback fit to me here would be DJ Lagway at Baylor," PicKell said on his podcast. "Dad played there. He's from the state of Texas. You got to think, too, after everything went how it went at Florida and how it sounds like that meeting went with Jon Sumrall, where they got off on the wrong foot.

"Have to imagine, vibes were bad enough for him to intend to enter the transfer portal, so that tells me I need to know there. Just want to get back around the boys, man. Back around mom's home cooking.

"Now, Waco's not like, you know, 15 minutes from where he's from. It's still a pretty good distance to get back home. But just being back in that state, being again somewhere where his dad played ball, familiar territory, a team he grew up rooting for in the Baylor Bears.”

More on Lagway and his fit

The two-year Florida starter announced he was entering the portal with two years of eligibility remaining. This match makes the most sense for both parties. Lagway's father played at Baylor and Lagway grew up as a big Baylor fan.

The Bears were the first team to offer Lagway, and Baylor was a finalist in his recruitment. He had an up-and-down career with the Gators. After a sensational freshman year, Lagway threw for 2,264 yards, 16 TDs, and 14 INTs this year.

Baylor's QB-friendly offense could be favorable for Lagway, and it's the splash Bears' fans are looking for.

